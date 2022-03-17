Candidate Q&A: Edgerton City Council, 2nd District

Two candidates are vying for the 2nd District seat on the Edgerton City Council in the April 5 election. The terms are for two years.

Matt McIntyre

Age: 64

Address: 1300 Winston Drive

Family: Single

Job: Delivery driver, Construction Supply House

Prior elected office: Former mayor for 10 years and City Council member for 10 years

Other public service: Representing Chamber of Commerce as mayor of Edgerton

Education: Edgerton High School graduate and college courses

Email or website: Mattbrianmcintyre@gmail.com

Tim Shaw (I)

Age: 46

Address: 439 Leslie Drive

Family: Married with three children

Job: Product marketing manager, Standard Process

Prior elected office: 2nd District Edgerton City Council member, 2019 to present; member, Edgerton School Board, 2017-19

Other public service: Co-treasurer, Edgerton Youth Soccer Association, 2015 to present; president, Edgerton Fast Pitch Softball, 2015-18

Education: Bachelor's degree in business management and Master of Business Administration from University of Central Missouri

Email or website: taktshawf@gmail.com

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

McIntyre: Many positive and productive things accomplished as mayor and alderman: New 100-acre business park. 20 totally completed roads in the city. Helped add more police officers to the police department. Over 250 acres annexed onto the city for quality residential, business and industrial development.

Shaw: Along with strong business acumen from my many years working for both privately held companies and multibillion dollar, global companies, I officiate sports at a high level. This gives me the unique expertise to be calm, look at a situation and apply rules/laws/guidelines in an unbiased way. Insuring the best possible outcome.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

McIntyre: Continue bringing in good, well-balanced residential growth, expanding new business and job growth and more street reconstruction.

Shaw: Edgerton is thriving, even in a very difficult climate. I will continue to work with our business leaders, constituents and the rest of the council to grow Edgerton. I do what I say I'll do, I'm a direct communicator. I am a strategic thinker with the ability to make tough, educated decisions.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

McIntyre: Always doing positive things for the city, businesses, in a way that includes the public, which brings about a collaborative positive result.

