A restaurant in Cambridge was deemed a total loss, but nobody was injured, after fire broke out in the kitchen of the restaurant.
The fire, at Giovanni's Music, Food and Drinks, 9298 Highway 18, on the north side of the village, was reported at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, the 911 Communications Center said.
Firefighters from surrounding communities responded to the scene, with Highway 18 shut down for about eight hours.
Cambridge fire officials said nobody was in the building when the fire broke out.
The fire was spotted by someone driving by the restaurant, according to WKOW. Arriving units said the building was fully involved with fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimate was given.