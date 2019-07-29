A fiber optic cable cut in Green Lake County is causing connectivity problems with the county's 911 communications center, and the outage could go on for several hours.
The Sheriff's Office said county and surrounding areas are affected by the cut.
"Landlines may work (calling 911), but for those landlines that do not work, and for cellphones, call the Fond du Lac County dispatch center, 920-929-3390," said Chief Deputy Sheriff Mark Putzke.
Once the Fond du Lac office is called, the call will be relayed to the Green Lake County Communications Center.
"We have been told by our phone carrier that this outage could continue for the next few hours," Putzke said. "The time of return to normal is not known."