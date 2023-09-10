Cheering spectators had taken over the roof of the Monona Terrace before dawn on Sunday morning.

Below them on the banks of Law Park, about 1,500 athletes plunged into the waters of Lake Monona for the first leg of Ironman Wisconsin. Before them lay a grueling 140.6-mile triathlon course that snakes throughout the lake and Downtown to more rural corners of Dane County. The Ironman is a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.

But with throngs of people shouting encouragement, the athletes were never truly alone on the journey.

Sarah Moss, who has traveled as far as western Australia to conquer an Ironman course, turned out with others to support their friend, Hunter Johnston. Johnston, of Chicago, turned 50 on Sunday and spent his birthday competing in his fifth Ironman event. Johnston spent the previous evening with an Ironman-themed birthday cake complete with a cyclist, the waves of the lake and a bucket of victory beer on top.

"It's about finding that your body is capable of more than you think," Moss said of the event. "For us, race day is a celebration of the training. That's the hardest part."

Moss, her friends and dozens of others spent the late morning along Mid Town Road, which features a tough hill that competitors must climb twice on the 112-mile bike course. The first pass at the hill comes about 50 miles into the biking leg of the course.

But on each side of the slope, spectators ran alongside them and cheered the riders on with bells and signs.

Here are the best times for the 2023 Ironman Wisconsin MEN Overall: Matt Jackson - 9:12:58 18-24: Jacob Weller - 10:34:47 25-29: Daniel Moore - 9:52:09 30-34: Jackson 35-39: Elliot Kawaoka - 9:28:39 40-44: J.I. Castro - 9:35:17 45-49: James Harrington - 9:22:27 50-54: Phillip Stalley - 10:32:02 55-59: TBD 60-64: TBD 65-69: TBD 70-74: TBD 75-79: TBD WOMEN Overall: Becca Kawaoka - 10:06:16 18-24: TBD 25-29: TBD 30-34: Kawaoka 35-39: TBD 40-44: Christina Case - 10:29:36 45-49: TBD 50-54: TBD 55-59: TBD 60-64: TBD 65-69: TBD

Glenda Adams, dressed in an Energizer Bunny outfit, came out to the course on Sunday to cheer on friends. Adams finished the half-length course, 70.3 miles, on Saturday.

"They always need help making it up this hill," said Adams, who finished the state's Ironman course eight years ago for the first time.

Plenty of others were in creative costumes along the hill on Sunday. John Cirves dressed up as Super Mario Bros. character Toad, complete with a hanging mystery box, famous from games like MarioKart.

Cirves, who has completed in three Ironman courses, first built the box for a different endurance event but wanted to go the extra mile with his outfit this year.

"I figured I should probably up my game and have a costume to go with it," Cirves said.

Conditions on Sunday were sunny, with temperatures in the 70s, far from the mid-50s and constant rain that competitors braved last year. Some signs even made reference to last year's poor conditions, with one quipping "Aren't you glad you didn't do this last year?"

With AC/DC blasting from nearby speakers, retired firefighter Dale Emmerich ran up the hill alongside as many cyclists as he could. Emmerich frequents the event in a cancer-awareness-themed fireman's outfit and truck.

"There's a ton of people who do the Ironman that are on a cancer journey," Emmerich said. "We're here to support them. I help them up the hill, and they help me."

Photos: Scenes from the 140.6 miles of Ironman Wisconsin