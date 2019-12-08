You generously donate money, and we buy and distribute nice, new toys to families who need help — serving infants and children up to age 18. There’s no doubt that your individual donations make this happen every year.
But we also rely on many businesses and organizations to donate and volunteer at the Toy Depot every year.
When toys are unloaded and set up Monday at the Toy Depot, the process will look a lot like it does at a Target store. That’s because Target, where we buy our toys, is going to deploy its organizational system to help Empty Stocking Club director Lynn Wood. They also bring many volunteers and have donated $10,000 to help our cause.
Other businesses and organizations also help make a difference in children’s lives. Many times, they will volunteer as a group to celebrate the holiday and give back to the community. Those that help out in a coordinated way include Acumium, Alliant Energy Center, American Family Insurance, Ascendium, CUNA Mutual, Destination Madison (convention and visitors’ bureau), Exact Sciences, Gordon Flesch Co., Hausman-Johnson Insurance, NeuGen Health, M3 Insurance, Summit Credit Union, Springs Window Fashion and UW Credit Union.
Volunteers allow us to focus more donations on the toys themselves. We rely on volunteers to set up and run the Toy Depot at the Alliant Energy Center this week. Hundreds of parents who need help will come and choose one toy for each child — a process that takes dozens of volunteers to set up and operate.
If you are able to give us the gift of your time this year, particularly on Tuesday afternoon and midday Wednesday, please sign up at go.madison.com/volunteer.
Last year, with your help, the Empty Stocking Club served 3,290 families and distributed more than 13,000 toys. This year, we are hoping to raise $300,000 to meet the community’s needs. So if you haven’t had a chance to donate yet, please consider helping us keep this tradition alive.
In return for your donation, we print the name of every donor in the newspaper as our way of saying thanks and reflecting the generosity of this community. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You may also donate online at go.madison.com/empty-stocking. You can also mail your donation to:
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB
Wisconsin State Journal
P.O. Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
