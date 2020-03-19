Businesses requiring close contact with clients struggle in the days of social distancing

Two women who did decide to go through with salon appointments Wednesday had made the dates well before many Americans had ever heard the terms coronavirus and COVID-19.

Barbara Carter, of Madison, was getting her hair colored at a mostly empty Serenity Salon and Day Spa and had no problem keeping an appointment she scheduled some six weeks ago.

“I knew if she wasn’t feeling well she would cancel and I knew if I wasn’t feeling well I would cancel,” she said, referring to her stylist and salon owner Darcy Gillitzer. “So I didn’t worry about it.”

Deborah Nilson, 65, of Madison, was getting her hair cut Wednesday at DuWayne’s during an appointment she made in December. She said she was a little worried about keeping it but that owner Steve Nelson had emailed clients to say it was safe to come in. On the salon’s door is a sign letting customers know it’s regularly sanitizing surfaces and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines urging sick employees and customers to stay away.

“I wasn’t sick, so can’t stay at home forever,” Nilson said. “I’m more concerned going to the grocery store. I mean, really, are they keeping up to what they say, with the cleanliness? It’s the clientele, too, and the staff. It’s a bigger area.”