Businesses have 'a little faith' after first night of response to Kenosha shooting left some damage on State Street

DeSpain said officers were monitoring the crowd when they saw one person with a hammer and at least one other person with a bat or baton, which prompted officers to leave the scene and put on riot gear. By the time they got back towards the end of the two-hour time frame, the crowd had dispersed.

Madison police's standing approach since late May, when George Floyd's death in Minneapolis sparked continuous nights of protests against police brutality and white supremacy, has been to monitor crowds that gather and only engage if necessary. DeSpain said the department knows about conversations pertaining to local protests on social media and will have extra officers working tonight.

As some business owners expressed trepidation for what the response could look like in the nights to come, others were generally unfazed.

Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries, said she had one window broken in June and removed the boards months ago. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest, Moore said her business is down about 50% this year, but she wasn’t preparing for more vandalism.