Businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 enforcement without being infection hotspots

"Also, in our experience, the majority of businesses take corrective action after we talk with them," she said.

Multiple businesses that have been cited either declined to answer questions from the Wisconsin State Journal or did not return messages. Past responses from businesses that have been cited have ranged from regret to defiance.

Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen, of Middleton, received three citations in July for not requiring employees to wear masks and failing to post Public Health signs. It alleged Public Health officials were violating its constitutional rights and has a federal lawsuit pending against the city of Madison, Dane County and local government officials. The citations were dismissed after the business closed in August.

Gino's Italian Deli on Verona Road in Madison received two tickets in July but it's owner, Kathy Gargano, said the business had been following regulations and two of her employees had breathing problems and might have had to momentarily pull their masks down.

Chet's Car Care on Aberg Avenue in Madison received a ticket Oct. 22 after public health officials doing a spot check saw him and a contractor standing across a desk from each other in his office with their masks down around their chins.