A longtime ethnic grocery store on Madison’s evolving South Side will close in August after serving customers for 40 years.

Yue-Wah Oriental Foods opened in 1983, said owner Kien Ma, who operates the store with a few employees that include his son and sister-in-law.

Having worked 15-hour days, seven days a week for the last four decades, Ma said he is ready to retire.

His days are spent making sure Yue-Wah’s many wares are in stock and fresh, building lasting relationships with customers as he rings customers up at lightning speed and educating visitors about how to cook certain foods. Ma's nights are spent bookkeeping and managing the shop’s finances.

He enjoys making friends with shoppers the most. But Ma said he doesn’t go to sleep until after midnight most evenings.

“I don’t have any days off,” said Ma, who originally went to school at UW-Madison for engineering. “The only day we close is on Christmas. I still come in even on that day.”

Madisonians and visitors from other parts of the Midwest who come to the area to buy from Yue-Wah will have to buy their groceries at similar stores in the area.

One is Midway Asian Foods, 301 S. Park St., which itself faces an uncertain future as the city seeks to fully redevelop housing for low-income residents and add more housing units on a major piece of “the Triangle” Downtown. All current buildings, including Midway Asian Foods, would be removed for newer spaces, though the store has expressed interest in being part of the new development.

Ma estimates there are at least 20 other ethnic grocery stores throughout Dane County.

But they may not be the same one-stop shop Yue-Wah has grown to become, Ma said. He said the store has expanded over the years to sell products from throughout eastern and western Asia, parts of Africa and even Latin countries, as a majority of Ma’s customers are Latinx.

Ma said he’s also had a gradual increase in white customers as well. The store does not sell any European-centric foods, Ma said.

The store started with 1,000 square feet, Ma said, and now has roughly 7,000 square feet for its goods, which include fresh produce from all over the world: Asian noodles, specialty meats, Latin spices and sauces, Japanese teas and incense, among other ethnic wares. The shop's cheapest items are candies for 25 cents, and its most expensive are meats and rice cookers that cost upwards of $100.

Such inventory comes from international importers all over the U.S., Ma said, especially from Chicago. Sourcing that inventory has been one of the main challenges of Ma's career, especially amid supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear what will happen to Yue-Wah space when the store’s lease is up.

Ma, who was born in Vietnam and has a Chinese heritage, said he has plans to visit family. He’s unsure of what he will do with the rest of his newfound free-time.

“I will miss them,” Ma said of his customers. He’s seen them grow up shopping in his store.

Customers that shopped at Yue-Wah now have children who shop there, he said.

“I appreciate their loyalty," Ma said.

‘Sad to see it go’

It's apparent Yue-Wah patrons will miss the store and its owner.

Shopper Medelia Gastelum, of Madison, she said she was “sad to see it go” and that she’s nervous about finding a new spot to buy her groceries.

“It’s a good store,” she said.

Another customer said his day was “ruined" when he learned of Yue-Wah’s closure on Tuesday.

That customer said he has been a regular for roughly a decade, and that the store is a hop and a skip from where he lives on Madison’s South Side. It was Yue-Wah that helped him discover the true variety of soy sauces that exist.

Polly McCloskey said she travels to Yue-Wah every few months from Milwaukee.

“It’s hard to find stores with the variety of stuff he has here,” McCloskey said.