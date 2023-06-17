Marisol Bravo has always had a lust for learning.

The Latino Academy of Workforce Development brought the Madison resident, who came here from Mexico, a step closer to pursuing her dream career.

Through the academy, Bravo has just received her GED, the equivalent of a high school diploma. Bravo said she likes helping people, so she’s now eyeing a future in psychology or social work.

“I started at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development when it was in its first stages,” said Bravo.

The nonprofit offers educational programming in Spanish – some courses free, and others with a cost ranging from $20 to just under $200 – for Latinx adults like Bravo.

The academy also has financial coaching services, as well as employment training for various fields, mostly trades. To be eligible for programming, academy participants fill out a registration form on the nonprofit’s website.

The Latino Academy of Workforce Development will be able to serve more people at its new space on the Near West Side at 2909 Landmark Place, Suite #203.

There wasn’t room for parking and classroom space was limited at its last home at the Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center, Bravo said.

“Sadly, many students decided to no longer attend courses because of (this and other) conditions,” she said.

Before the Bridge Lake Point center, the academy, which got its start in 2011, was located at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center, said executive director and co-founder Baltazar Da Anda Santana.

Its new space has presented a much-needed improvement for students, Bravo said.

She praised the new location not only as an achievement for De Anda Santana, but for “the Latinx community as whole.”

Latinx people are projected to account for 78% of net new workers between 2020 and 2030, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. And according to the Wisconsin Department of Health, Latinx people are the second-largest and fastest-growing minority population in the state – an “untapped workforce,” De Anda Santana said.

The Landmark Place location offers 2,000 square feet of office space, as well as three classrooms with capacity for 50 students and a kitchen area.

Bravo was one of the primary students who pushed for a new space, De Anda Santana said.

The academy has grown over the years to serve 2,600 Latinx participants a year, and to offer programming like the courses Bravo took, as well as in digital skills literacy, transportation, construction, manufacturing, information technology, early childhood education, mindfulness and mental health, and other wellness courses.

The academy has also evolved to form partnerships with various community organizations, including the Urban League of Greater Madison and Madison Area Technical College.

In early 2022, the Urban League with the academy expanded its truck driving program and created a training course for solar panel installation.

A bright future

The academy has plans to add programming to help students learn more about green energy and courses to get students into some of Madison’s high-tech companies.

De Anda Santana said he envisions an even larger location for Latinx people and workers in Madison that’s akin to the Urban League’s Black Business Hub or the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, two development projects on the South Side.

The academy, with its team of seven full-time employees, also wants to add up to 10.

De Anda Santana said “for too long” a large proportion of the Latinx workforce has been in the hospitality and cleaning industry.

What the research says

According to 2021 U.S. Department of Labor data, the economic sector with the highest concentration of Latinx workers is farming, fishing and forestry at 43% of the entire field.

In second place, is building and grounds cleaning and maintenance at 37.9%, followed by food preparation and serving at 27.3% and transportation and material moving at 23.9%.

And while Latinx people are overrepresented in service occupations, they make up 10.7% of workers in management jobs, up from only 5.2% in 2000, according to the Labor Department.

“I want to see our students become managers and beyond,” De Anda Santana said.

Photos: See more of Dane Buy Local's Black-owned businesseses bus tour Black-owned businesses tour Black-owned businesses tour Black-owned businesses tour Black-owned businesses tour Black-owned businesses tour Black-owned businesses tour