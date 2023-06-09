The headquarters of a nonprofit that helps people finance and build their own homes is in the process of settling into its own new home on Odana Road.
The new space includes a retail store and a warehouse to process donated items.
The Habitat for Humanity of Dane County new West Side ReStore opened on June 2, said CEO Valerie Renk. A grand opening is planned for the end of June.
Habitat for Humanity, which primarily helps clients that make 30% to 60% of the area’s median income, bought the former location of Odana Antiques, a 45,000-square-foot building at 6201 Odana Road, for roughly $2 million last summer amid a larger reshuffling of West Madison’s retail landscape.
The organization spent $750,000 to remodel the Odana Road building to relocate its West Side ReStore, corporate headquarters and the contents of two warehouses into the space. Habitat no longer needs to rent a warehouse and has sold for $200,000 another warehouse it had been using for storage.
The Odana Road building now includes four offices, three conference rooms, a wellness room, 6,000 square feet of office space, the 22,000-square-foot ReStore and 17,000-square-foot warehouse.
The move into the new building came five years after the West Side ReStore was enlarged and 10 years after the store opened. Habitat opened the first ReStore in the state on Madison’s East Side in 2001 before moving in 2014 to a larger, 20,000-square-foot location that had formerly been a Rubin’s Furniture store. In 2012, the organization opened its former 18,500-square-foot store at the end of a strip mall on 5906 Odana Road.
Jenny Ballweg, the nonprofit’s vice president of communications, said Habitat has another year on the lease at that West Side ReStore.
Now, more space means more income from the ReStore and more capacity to help clients who desperately need housing, Renk said, citing research from UW-Madison that says Dane County is 10% short of housing units.
Each year, the organization builds about 15 houses in the county, Renk said, but Habitat wants that number to increase to at least 17.
Renk said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat has received “double the applications” to build homes in the region.
And Habitat, which has 42 employees, wants to hire one more employee, as well as greatly up its number of 2,300 volunteers. Campaigns are planned for that, Renk said.
“What we really want is more people knowing the importance of home ownership,” Renk said.
Reporter Barry Adams contributed to this report.
