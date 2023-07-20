Flourish? Aubergine? Mixed? 1126?
All could be the potential name of a 2,800 square foot space the East Side Willy Street Co-op just began leasing at 1126 Williamson Street. It's the former home of eclectic furniture store Pieces Unimagined, and directly across the street from the East Side grocer.
The Willy Street Co-op has two other locations, one on the West Side and the other on the North Side.
The space previously stood vacant for around a year, Brendon Smith, co-op marketing and communications director, said.
Brooklyn Barn opened in the village of Brooklyn in the fall of 2022, amid a retail renaissance happening in the small town.
The former furniture store is being leased to be the home of a community space where Willy Street Co-op will host events and other activities, including cooking classes, said Kristina Kuhaupt, customer experience manager.
The community space is expected to open in 2024 and include a 500 square foot commercial teaching kitchen, meeting and event space and an art gallery.
In terms of naming the community space, Willy Street Co-op first solicited ideas from its staff, Kuhaumpt said.
Now it’s the public’s turn. People can vote on the four names until the end of the month.
To cast a vote, visit the Willy Street Co-op website at
willystreet.coop.
Anyone is welcome to rent the space, she said, adding that potential rent for the kitchen could be $80 for the first four hours, and $20 for each hour after that.
For the meeting space, people could rent it for $40 for the first four hours, and $10 for every hour after that.
“The whole point of is bringing people together, and that’s an extremely valuable thing after COVID,” Kuhaupt said.
Photos: Art Fair on the Square
Jennifer Akese-Burney, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, with Akese Stylelines, helps a customer try on clothing she makes using fabric from Ghana, where she is from, during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
A visitor gets a close look at art by Brad and Sundie Ruppert, from Iowa, who use the remnants of the brim from making felt hats to create their art, at their booth during the Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Kate Bowers, of Madison, and her son, Liam, 5, check out a sculpture by Andrew Carson from Seattle. Carson is one of 425 artists whose work is on display and being sold over the weekend at Art Fair on the Square.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Art Fair on the Square attendees stop to check out work by Greta Sandquist, of St. Paul, Minn. Sandquist has been interested in art since childhood, but didn't start selling her paintings until 2011.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Norman Morgan, of Huntsville, Alabama, works on a bracelet using a metalworking technique called repoussé at his booth during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Jonathan Rose, with Hands on Fire from Tullahoma, Tennessee, plays one of his steel tongue drums, made from old propane tanks, at his booth during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
(From left) Chris and Russ Melland, from Stoughton, check out sculptures that are made using recycled material by Joseph and Bridget Farmer, with Cultivated Art by JB Farmer out of St. Charles, Missouri, during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Visitors check out Chris Cumbie’s booth during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Jessica Christenson, of Madison, and her niece, Amelia Greig, 7, front, from Springfield, Illinois, check out photography by Nicole Houff, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Visitors stop by the Corrie Art Glass both by artists Chris and Lynn Corrie, from Monticello, Illinois, during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
Artist Kwame Boama Mensa-Aborampa, left, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, talks to passersby outside his booth with his daughter, Yaa Krobia-Asantewaa, 9, at right, during the Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
A portion of the crowd at the Art Fair on the Square Saturday. MMOCA officials estimated that the weekend event would draw around 200,000 people to the Isthmus.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors look at artwork by Alla Tsank. While the number of artists has remained consistent each year, MMOCA spokesperson Marni McEntee says the number of visitors to Art Fair on the Square has grown following the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Jeanne Akita talks to a passerby at her Illusions Lab fiber and felting art booth during Art Fair on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, July 8, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD STATE JOURNAL
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.