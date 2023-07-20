Flourish? Aubergine? Mixed? 1126?

All could be the potential name of a 2,800 square foot space the East Side Willy Street Co-op just began leasing at 1126 Williamson Street. It's the former home of eclectic furniture store Pieces Unimagined, and directly across the street from the East Side grocer.

The Willy Street Co-op has two other locations, one on the West Side and the other on the North Side.

The space previously stood vacant for around a year, Brendon Smith, co-op marketing and communications director, said.

The former furniture store is being leased to be the home of a community space where Willy Street Co-op will host events and other activities, including cooking classes, said Kristina Kuhaupt, customer experience manager.

The community space is expected to open in 2024 and include a 500 square foot commercial teaching kitchen, meeting and event space and an art gallery.

In terms of naming the community space, Willy Street Co-op first solicited ideas from its staff, Kuhaumpt said.

Now it’s the public’s turn. People can vote on the four names until the end of the month.

To cast a vote, visit the Willy Street Co-op website at willystreet.coop.

Anyone is welcome to rent the space, she said, adding that potential rent for the kitchen could be $80 for the first four hours, and $20 for each hour after that.

For the meeting space, people could rent it for $40 for the first four hours, and $10 for every hour after that.

“The whole point of is bringing people together, and that’s an extremely valuable thing after COVID,” Kuhaupt said.

