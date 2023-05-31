Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Following several visits to Northgate Shopping Center on the North Side, Precious Goston couldn’t help but notice the lack of foot traffic.

After speaking with some of the shopping center’s business owners, Goston, who owns the entertainment and mascot business Pdice Entertainment, had an idea of hosting a festival that could draw in potential customers.

“I noticed that there are very few people there and after I spoke with everyone and engaged with the business owners and I was like ‘Great, let’s set up a plan’” Goston said.

She decided to plan a festival to draw potential customers to the strip mall. The city gave her a $30,000 economic development grant from the city of Madison.

The We’re Here festival will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Northgate Shopping Center. It will include mascots like Minnie Mouse, balloon artists, popcorn, face painting, and food trucks. The first 50 in attendance will receive a $10 gift card that can be used in any of the stores.

Noah Schieder, manager of the bike store DreamBikes, is optimistic that the festival could draw in customers.

“Businesses seem to come and go here pretty quickly,” Schieder said of Northgate. “The North Side is an underserved community in terms of businesses and resources.”

DreamBikes, isn’t just a bike store but also a nonprofit that employs local teens who receive hands-on training as they refurbish and resell used bikes. Founded in 2008, the nonprofit has a second location in Milwaukee.

“As a nonprofit, we both give and receive but we could stand to receive a lot more,” Schieder said. “We’re looking forward to sharing what we have to offer to the community.”

Another one of the businesses housed in the shopping center is Feed Kitchens, a nonprofit run by Madison Northside Council that provides shared kitchen space and resources to those wanting to start a food-related business.

Chris Brockel, director of food systems for Feed said the pandemic forced their services to come to a “screeching halt,” before the nonprofit pivoted to delivering meals. Some of the food trucks that work with Feed Kitchens will be supplying food for the festival.

“This festival is a way of reintroducing everyone post-pandemic to what we have to offer,” Brockel said. “People don’t shop at strips mall anymore, so hopefully this draws people in and they can see that there’s a lot here for them.”

Connie Hayes is a new business owner at Northgate. She is preparing to open her small business called Hayes Place, an event venue that will host paint and sips, pop-up shops and comedy shows. On the same day of the festival, Hayes will be hosting a pop-up shop that will feature 10 to 15 local vendors, including artist Lilada Gee and Rausea Moore, owner of Moore Books n Mugs.

“It will be a family event,” Hayes said of her pop-up shop. “People can shop, bring their kids and support small businesses.”

Like Goston and many of her fellow Northgate tenants, Hayes has high hopes for the festival.

“The festival is going to be great,” she said. “It’s going to bring the community out and it’s going to bring awareness to the shopping center.”