Unionized workers at TruStage who launched Madison’s biggest strike in more than a decade have voted to return to work on Monday, saying they have reached an agreement with the financial services company on “job security and remote work flexibility.”

But unresolved issues surrounding what the union call unfair labor practices remain unresolved, which could trigger another work stoppage over the next month, said Joe Evica, chief steward of the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39.

“After illegally refusing to bargain with us for more than four months straight, our unfair labor practice strike got TruStage back to the bargaining table,” Evica said.

About 450 of TruStage’s 1,750 workers at its Madison office launched the strike on May 19 over continued outsourcing at the company and demands for higher pay.

Workers at TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group, have gone 15 months without a contract.

The union has filed nine complaints against the company with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the company has acted in bad faith, retaliated against union leaders and surveilled striking workers.

To resolve the labor dispute, the company is offering double-digit percentage pay increases, the preservation of health benefits, remote-work options and monthly stipends for virtual employees, TruStage has said in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“We’ve taken a stand against our employer’s designs to undercut and undermine our (livelihoods) and well-being, and that takes a lot of courage,” said Will Roberts, a TruStage employee and union member who helped lead talks with the company.

Further negotiations between the company and the union will take place on Tuesday and Friday, the union said.

