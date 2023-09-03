From a young age, Edgerton native Trisha Sund had a knack for building things. Her father was a carpenter, and together they would build small furniture items for the house. So when it came time to choose a career, construction just made sense.

“I’ve always been a hands-on worker,” said Sund, now a superintendent for Tri-North Builders with over 26 years of experience in the construction industry.

After a brief stint as a veterinary technician, Sund decided to enroll in a four-year apprenticeship program through Blackhawk Technical College to become a carpenter. She joined Tri-North Builders in 1999, working her way up from apprentice to carpenter to foreman, and then to her current position as a superintendent for the Fitchburg-based construction company.

At job sites, she is in charge of collecting materials, meeting with clients and working alongside workers of various trades.

“My day is getting people started on their projects, telling the subcontractors what needs to be done for the day and our workers, as well,” Sund said. “My goal is just to keep the progress going so they’re not working right on top of each other.”

Women remain a rarity in construction, constituting only about 11% of the construction industry, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Years ago, it might have been a little tougher,” she said, adding that women often feel pressure to prove themselves on the job. “But I’ve been around long enough that I’m just one of the guys.”

After being in the industry for so many years, Sund has gotten to see numerous projects come together from start to finish, which is often the most rewarding part of her job. A common misconception about construction workers, Sund said, is that they’re not invested in their work. But that couldn’t be further from the truth, she said.