The owners of a popular cigar lounge and cocktail bar in Monona want to open a second, larger location in the village of Waunakee come 2024.

Jason and Jessica Smith bought the Tasting Room, at 800 W. Broadway #100 in Monona, in 2017, after it had operated at various locations in the city of Monona since 1995, they said.

The Tasting Room in Monona not only has 3,500 square feet for lounge space and a bar, but a room kept at 72 degrees stocked with a wide variety of cigars — not to be confused with common cigarettes, as cigars' only ingredient is tobacco, which contains the nicotine that causes a slight buzz in some users. The Tasting Room in Monona has 16 employees.

"As long as a cigar is humidified, it will last indefinitely," Jason said, adding that the aforementioned temperature keeps the cigars from expanding so much that the seal that holds the tobacco together breaks. All Tasting Room cigar brands come from family-owned companies, he said.

Every four minutes, fresh air is pumped into Monona's Tasting Room lounge, Jason explained, adding that it helps customers enjoy a cigar without too much secondhand smoke permeating the air.

A similar HVAC system will be added to the Waunakee location, he said, which is expected to be 7,000 square feet and be located near Kilkenny Farms Park in the village.

Compared with the Monona Tasting Room, the Waunakee location will feature a larger patio with tables and fire pits, as well as an indoor golf simulator and heated concrete floors.

The location in Waunakee will also offer a larger selection of cigar product and an expanded locker where customers can keep their own cigars in a humidified space, Jason said.

Tasting Room Waunakee is playing around with some menu options, Jessica said, adding that it would likely include tapas and similar foods.

"We are hoping to break ground within this month or the next," Jason said.

"Once completed, the Tasting Room will be another wonderful addition to the Village's unique and expanding commercial sector," said village of Waunakee administrator Todd Schmidt. "We hope this will give even more reasons for those in the greater Madison region to come and check out the Kee.

"Hats off to the developer and the business owner for proposing such a beautiful project."