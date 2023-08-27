BARABOO — With reduced revenue and increased costs, Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre’s lights have dimmed in recent years.

“The current operating model is no longer sustainable, so a new path forward is needed to protect this vibrant local landmark and regional asset,” Charlene Flygt, president of Al. Ringling Theatre Friends, Inc. said in a statement.

The Al. Ringling Theatre Friends group has approached the Wisconsin Historical Society about exploring ownership of the theater. Any such transfer of ownership would be contingent on raising $3.07 million in private support to establish an endowment to help ensure a sustainable transition of ownership, including the integration of infrastructure systems and support for first year operating costs of the Baraboo landmark.

“This plan is promising, but we need to rally the support of the local community, region, and beyond to make this a reality,” Flygt said. “The theatre has, and should continue to be, a reason for people to come to downtown Baraboo from all over Wisconsin.”

The Friends group first reached out to the Wisconsin Historical Society about owning the Al. Ringling Theatre in July 2022. The Society already operates Baraboo’s Circus World, and has since 2018.

“We determined this was a strong mission fit,” said Wes Mosman Block, deputy director and COO of the Wisconsin Historical Society. “The Al. Ringling Theatre is part of the national and Wisconsin Ringling story that we preserve and share at Circus World daily.”

The theatre is already on the National Register of Historic Places and was restored in 2016. “Acquiring the theatre would provide an immediate opportunity for Circus World to provide year-round programming, which is a goal we prioritized for the future,” Mosman Block said.

The theater would continue to serve as a venue for local and community groups including the Baraboo Theatre Guild, Baraboo School District and local dance studios, and would be the venue for the Baraboo Concerts on the Square on rain dates.

“Like Circus World, the Al. Ringling Theatre would also receive operational support from central services within the Wisconsin Historical Society’s division of museums and historic sites and division of business services,” Mosman Block said.

Donors have so far pledged $650,000 toward the $3.07 million needed in private support.

Once the full amount has been raised, about $2 million would go toward the endowment, while $1 million would go toward immediate facilities improvements, including enhanced stage rigging, HVAC, security, and hiring a full-time technical support person.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to come together and ensure the legacy of the Al.; that it can live on and the arts can thrive in our community for generations to come,” Flygt said.

Mosman Black is optimistic about the future of the Al. Ringling Theatre. “We share the long term vision and goal of the Al. Ringling Theatre Friends to preserve and sustain the theatre as a regional home to the arts that provide enriching programming, performances, and artistic opportunities.”

For more information, or to support the fundraising efforts, visit alringling.org or email future@alringling.org.