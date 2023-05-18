A union representing around 450 CUNA Mutual Group workers could strike at midnight Thursday if the union and company don't reach an agreement on a new labor contract.
The Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39 said picket lines are expected to begin at 7 a.m. if an agreement is not met. The union's former labor contract with CUNA Mutual Group expired in February 2022.
CUNA Mutual Group is an insurance company that provides financial services to thousands of cooperatives, credit unions and other customers around the world. The business said it has roughly 4,200 total employees, with 1,750 in the Madison area. It has negotiated with the Office of Professional Employees International Union Local 39 since 1946. If a strike happened, it would be the first in the company’s and union’s history.
A majority of the union’s membership voted in April to authorize the strike, OPEIU Local 39 spokesperson Andrew Sernatinger said. He said 92% of the members who voted favored the strike. The authorization is valid for a month.
When asked for CUNA Mutual Group's response to the strike, spokesperson Barclay Pollak said that the company met with the union yesterday and "we had productive conversations."
"Talks are ongoing and we are continuing to look for times to meet later this month," he said Thursday, declining to offer specifics. "CUNA Mutual Group is committed to reaching an agreement with OPEIU Local 39."
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
