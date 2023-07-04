A new gaming venue is coming to Madison’s Far West Side.

Spare Time Madison will feature bowling, escape rooms, laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant in a 50,000-square-foot section of the former Shopko store near West Towne Mall.

The location, at 7415 Mineral Point Road, is slated to open later this year, although there’s no exact date, said Rachel Crowder, the marketing and operations manager of Spare Time Entertainment, the venue’s parent company.

The company is currently retrofitting about half a building that used to belong to Shopko, which bankrupt and closed its locations in 2019, Crowder said. The other half of the building at 7401 Mineral Point Road is now a Crunch Fitness location.

Spare Time Entertainment, a privately held business headquartered in Vermont, operates 18 game venues across the nation, including Des Moines, Iowa, and Greensboro, North Carolina. The Madison site will be the company’s first location in Wisconsin.

In a statement, Heather Provost, the vice president and chief operating officer at Spare Time Entertainment, said the company is “excited to be opening Spare Time in Madison.”

The venue also plans to host corporate and private events, Provost said.

“Whether you’re planning to host your child’s birthday party, corporate executives, girl’s night out or a school spirit night, events are our specialty,” Provost said.

The restaurant plans to offer pizza, burgers and craft cocktails.

The venue will join at least four other gaming venues within a two-mile radius, including Chuck E. Cheese, Dave & Busters, Geek Mania Arcade and Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes, a 36-lane bowling alley, bar and restaurant.

