PayPal's credit division is no longer breathing down Kevin Koehler's metaphorical neck after SOS intervened to call off the virtual bill collector.

Koehler opened an account with PayPal Credit in 2021 to finance the purchase of a computer and other equipment needed to launch a part-time gig playing video games on Twitch, an online platform talented gamers can use to attract paying subscribers.

That plan hadn't panned out as of March 2022, Koehler said, so he paid off his $2,900 bill and thought he closed his account — only to be notified five months later that he still owed several thousand dollars.

"I called to inquire as I had not made any purchases," Koehler, 38, of Middleton, emailed SOS on April 16, "as well as I assumed the account had been closed as I requested. It took three different agents to close the account finally."

He filed a dispute with the company over the new bill, he said, which he believes was racked up by someone who hacked his account. He said he also found out a few months later that he had been charged for a credit-protection plan.

He said he was able to get the credit-protection charges reversed, at least initially, and in November received notice from PayPal's third-party credit program provider, Synchrony Bank, that in the absence of any specific documentation showing he owed on the account, his balance would be zeroed out.

That turned out to be half true, he said, in that his balance had only been cut by half by January. He said Synchrony claimed it had been trying to contact him, even as Koehler's recollection is that the only contacts he'd gotten about his account were automated bill-collection messages.

"It is now April 2023 and I have gotten no responses from Synchrony or Paypal," he said. "April 13th I tried calling and not only did I get nowhere but when I finally got a human they hung up on me before I had a chance to talk to them. Now, not only am I being charged late fees and my credit score is being affected, but it looks like the protection has been re-added."

Synchrony was responsive to the April 17 inquiry SOS made to the bank and PayPal, with bank spokesperson Lisa Lanspery responding that day to say she was on the case and two days later to say that, while she wouldn't share any details, "we have reviewed the customer’s request and communicated back to the customer with our decision."

That same day, Koehler got a call from Synchrony corporate, Koehler reported on April 20.

The bank "mentioned that there were things that were not done that should have been done," he said, and as of that date, he had a balance of only $178.14.

He said he should know in a couple of weeks whether that figure would drop to zero or if PayPal owed him money, and as of mid-May it turned out to be the former — plus he was assured that his PayPal Credit account is closed for real this time.