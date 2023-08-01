The CrossFit Games that are returning to Madison this week for a sixth and final time have for years provided a revenue boost for local CrossFit gyms as they welcome hundreds of drop-in customers or rent out their facilities during the games.

Barrett Danz, owner of CrossFit Big Dane on the South Side, rents out his facility near the games to a company that hosts classes there. He said the games have kept people in Madison talking about CrossFit at a time when some gyms are struggling.

“People aren’t coming out like they used to,” Danz said. “It’s been a slower couple of years.”

The CrossFit Games have been held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison every year since 2017 — except for the pandemic year of 2020 — and bring about 50,000 athletes and spectators to the city. The event will run from Tuesday through Sunday this week, with opening ceremonies on Wednesday.

Gym owners and athletes say CrossFit gives people not just a great workout, but a community of athletes and friends.

Some Madison-area CrossFit gyms have struggled in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and controversy around CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman, who resigned in 2020 following allegations of sexual harassment and charges of racism over comments about George Floyd. Those hurdles led some gym owners to downsize or shift their businesses. At least one de-affiliated from CrossFit and another partially rebranded.

Twenty percent of CrossFit affiliate gyms closed during the pandemic, The New Yorker reported. There are six CrossFit affiliate gyms in Madison and 59 in Wisconsin, which pay fees to the national company to use the CrossFit name and receive other perks, according to the CrossFit website.

Downsizing

Nikole Gesslar, owner and coach at CrossFit Recursive on Madison’s Near East Side, said she downsized her gym after the pandemic and shifted her business to focus more on personal training and nutritional services to meet demands for people choosing to exercise for mental health reasons.

CrossFit Recursive “lost a lot of members during COVID for obvious reasons,” a trend that Gesslar said led the business to focus on the smaller class sizes the gym used during the COVID-19 pandemic, which some members favored over larger ones.

The business was about 90% CrossFit classes before the pandemic. Now, its operations are split about evenly between classes, personal training and nutritional services. Some members even join the gym as a way to make friends and build a community in Madison.

“We get a lot of people that move to the area and they just come in to make friends,” Gesslar said. “It’s a great community place ... a part of mental health is having friends, having a community.”

Rebranding

When the news about Glassman’s comments broke, CrossFit Recursive’s members and coaches were split over whether the gym should de-affiliate, Gesslar said.

“I think it put all gym owners in a really bad spot. Because what do you do? You’re going to lose members either way,” Gesslar said. “And it’s unfortunate because it’s nothing that you did, right, like the comments that he made don’t reflect my opinions at all.”

The gym decided not to de-affiliate after watching how well CrossFit handled the situation, she said, but the business did partially rebrand, switching its social media handles to “Recursive Fitness” and adding an additional “Recursive Fitness” website for the gym.

Mike Burton, owner of Great State Fitness on Madison’s South Side, said he de-affiliated from CrossFit in 2020 after being a CrossFit gym since he founded Great State in 2017.

He had already been planning to possibly de-affiliate to make his own gym brand and style of workouts, but said Glassman’s comments were the “final straw” in making that decision. He said he still supports the CrossFit workout regimen and credits it with him starting his business.

Rebounding numbers

Brandi Rogers, gym manager and coach at CrossFit Sanctify, on Madison’s Southeast Side, said her gym has rebounded to a similar level of membership as before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a slight increase in interest in 2021 when people sought out fitness classes. The gym stayed afloat during pandemic lockdowns by loaning out its barbells, plates and kettlebells to members and hosting online classes, Rogers said.

“I think there was a little boost, you know, in 2021 of people just really wanting to get back into shape,” Rogers said. “COVID was really tough for a lot of people, a lot of people put on weight (and) were very inactive during 2020.”

James Eisele, owner of Madison’s Foremost CrossFit and CrossFit Connex, said his membership was high during the pandemic lockdowns. But it dropped by about 25% after the pandemic, he said, when some longtime members decided to move out of the city to work remotely.

He speculated that the rise of other fitness businesses including Orangetheory Fitness and various “crunch” boot camps may have taken away from the popularity of CrossFit in the area.

But CrossFit gyms offer a wide range of exercises that always allow for growth and a unique community feel, Rogers said.

“There’s always a way to challenge yourself in CrossFit, there’s always something new to learn,” Rogers said. “I also like the group fitness aspect to it. ... I think CrossFit gyms definitely have a much more community feel to them.”