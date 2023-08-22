The owners of a Williamson Street house are testing how much buyers are willing to spend to live on the Near East Side.

The single-family, owner-occupied home at 825 Williamson St. is for sale at just under $900,000. According to the city of Madison Assessor’s Office, the property was valued at $580,000 this year and at about $411,100 in 2022. The owners are Forrest D. Allen and Marisa L. Sturza, according to assessor's office property records.

Currently, there are eight other properties throughout the Madison area for sale between $900,000 and $1 million, according to Zillow, while the average Madison home is selling for roughly $370,900. Many of the single-family homes listed on Zillow — there are 1,128 — have recently sold for close to the average.

The house has been on the market for more than a week and was originally listed at just under $950,000, said selling real estate agent Rachael See, who is a senior executive associate for First Weber Realtors.

Despite having six showings, no offers have yet been put on the home, See said. That’s part of the reason for the price decrease. A listing on realtor.com shows the nearly 2,000-square-foot, two-story house costing $899,990, with an estimated monthly mortgage rate of roughly $5,900.

“We know it’s a unique property and hard to price,” she said.

The sellers, who have lived there nearly a year, put about $400,000 of renovations into the home, See said.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house was built in 1911, according to the assessor’s office, and includes a 600-square-foot carriage house that the sellers also renovated, she said.

It is also directly across the street from the former Struck & Irwin Fence Inc. office building where developer Threshold Development Group of Madison is proposing to build a three-story structure with 55 housing units and roughly 3,370 feet of commercial space on the first floor. That project could cost $50 million and could drive nearby property values up even further, See said.

‘Inside and out’

The seller renovated the Williamson Street house “inside and out,” See said, painting the exteriors of the home and carriage houses a teal color and upgrading the house’s insulation, electrical system, windows, plumbing, basement, kitchen, dining area, bathrooms, bedrooms and flooring, among other changes. The home’s front yard is landscaped to include some native Wisconsin wildflower and grass species, such as gloriosa daisies — yellow flowers with black centers.

A quick walk-through of the house’s interior reveals trendy Earthy tones contrasting with colors such as lavenders, grays, blacks and whites.

See said the house is great for young business professionals or doctors with families, or people who generally want to be part of the eclectic culture that is Williamson Street with its diversity of restaurants and shops, pedestrian-friendliness and greenery.

But there are challenges to selling a house in such an urban area, See said, including “a lack of comps.”

“You’re a single-family house surrounded by businesses and multi-units on this street,” she said.

Yet, See doesn’t think it will be difficult to sell the house.

“It’s not going to appeal to everyone,” she said. “It just takes the right buyer.”

