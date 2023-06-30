For over 30 years, the Urban League of Greater Madison has been a consistent source of support for aspiring and current homeowners.

As their homeownership programs have evolved over the years, the goal has remained the same: to help Madisonians navigate a competitive and inequitable housing market.

“You often hear about how Madison is the tale of two cities and it is,” said Ruben Anthony, President and CEO of the Urban League. “It is a bleak market and when you factor in that African Americans don’t have the best relationships with financial institutions. It’s tough.”

From 1992 to 2021, the Urban League ran a single-family rent-to-own homeownership program utilizing tax credits that sold 50 homes to families. In 2020, the organization began to shift to its Housing 2.0 program, where the Urban League purchased and remodeled 16 homes that were directly sold to residents, allowing them to become homeowners right away.

Now, the Urban League is directing its focus toward education. While the organization has provided courses to participants in their housing programs, they are planning to expand financial and homeownership courses to the general public by applying to become a certified HUD Counseling Center. By providing educational services, the goal is to empower local families with the information they need to not just buy a home but to be able to maintain it long after the sale is final.

“Education is huge. When you make that transition from renter to owner, there’s so much that people need to learn,” said Vickie Wright, program coordinator for homeownership. “It's a big step to move into a situation where you can't pick up the phone and call the landlord and say ‘My toilets don’t work.”

From teaching about the importance of good credit, building a trustworthy relationship with financial institutions and even remembering to clean your gutters, the Urban League is dedicated to setting up all homeowners, aspiring and current, up for success. The experience of homeownership can truly be transformative, Anthony stresses.

“A home could be the vehicle for putting your kids in college, starting a business or saving for retirement,” Anthony said. “It truly is access to the American dream.”