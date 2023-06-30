Tiffany Malone didn’t envision herself as a realtor.

Growing up in Middleton, Malone was raised by a single mother who worked extremely hard but lived paycheck to paycheck. While Malone didn't learn much about wealth when she was younger, she still picked up on the importance of home ownership.

“At a very young age, I don’t know what it was, but I knew that people that had real estate lived a different life than myself and my sisters and my mom,” said Malone, 42. “Looking back, young me knew there was something to it, but I just didn’t know.”

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in human services and minor in criminal justice at Upper Iowa University, she worked for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as a disability claims examiner. In 2016, she started working toward receiving her real estate license.

She soon became one of the few Black realtors in the Madison area.

“The state job wasn’t fulfilling my cup and I had a few traumatic events that occurred around the same time. I was asking for a divorce and my mom had just died,” she said. “So I just said ‘I’m gonna jump into real estate' and that’s what I did.”

About 6% of real estate agents and brokers in the U.S. are Black. And white real estate agents make as much as three times as their peers, according to the National Association of Realtors, which officially ended its exclusion of Black real estate agents in 1961.

While working toward her real estate license, Malone said she and her peers were frequently encouraged to go “door knocking,” as a way to network and gain clients once they received their licenses. But right away, Malone knew that door knocking was not an option for her.

“People don’t want Black people knocking on their doors. It’s a threat,” Malone said. “I can get shot, that’s not a reality for me.”

Malone said it took her two years before she started making money in Madison real estate. She told all her friends and acquaintances that she was a real estate agent in hopes of spreading the word, but that only took her so far.

Such challenges added to the difficult task of building a career in an industry already fraught with racial disparities that continue to permeate in Dane County, research from the last decade shows.

“I don’t have the typical sphere where I’m connected with people that are or their parents are millionaires,” she said. “My friends are working-class people and that wasn’t a reality for me. But my reality was that I couldn’t give up and I had a family to take care of.”

Finding success

Today, Malone has a successful career in Madison as an agent for the Alvarado Real Estate Group. Nilda Bernier, another real estate agent at Alvarado, said that Malone’s impressive work ethic was one of the first things she noticed about her co-worker.

“She was the agent that was always in the office,” Bernier said. “She’s super hardworking and she’s always there to help, if you need something she will help you and she will guide you.”

Over the years, Malone has seen the inequities in Madison’s housing market firsthand. So now she’s giving back by helping lead the Alvarado Group’s OWN IT: Building Black Wealth Program.

Own It, launched in 2021, offers prospective homeowners a chance to receive a $15,000 grant for a down payment and courses about homebuying and owning and maintaining a home. The money comes from private donors. Own It has issued 10 grants, and 9 of those homeowners have closed on homes.

“I wish I had something like this as I was growing up and I want that for my kids and my family members,” Malone said of the program. “To have a family in a family home and be able to grow up there know that you're not gonna be evicted or kicked out or your rent's gonna go up. It's amazing.”

Malone sits on the Community Development Block Grant Committee and she frequently gives presentations to community members and students on the real estate industry, the history of redlining and housing discrimination.

“She will educate you,” Bernier said of Malone. “I think that’s what we need right now in this industry.”

As committed as Malone is to making the city’s housing landscape more equitable, she has faced some pushback, even from other local agents in the industry.

“I do a lot of social justice work and I work with a lot of agents here and some agents are like ‘Well you know, that was 50 to 80 years ago. That’s not happening now,’” Malone said. “It just feels like ‘Are we going to keep doing this?’ Just stop.”

'Slightly less bad'

Kurt Paulsen, professor of urban planning at UW-Madison, wouldn't say that Dane County has made true progress in the last decade in terms of how people of color experience mortgage and rent cost burdens compared to their white counterparts.

It's more like "slightly less bad but measured from a very bad starting point," he said.

According to the latest data from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2015-2019, 12.3% of white households were "cost burdened," or spent more than 30% of household income on mortgage or rent. By comparison, 30.6% of Black households were cost burdened in that same timeframe.

Paulsen said he expects date from 2020 to 2023 to be much the same.

"I am guessing from national data that shows that Black households disproportionately worked in industries that experienced significant COVID-related income declines and unemployment," he said. "However, significant federal investments in policies such as the child tax credit, expanded unemployment insurance and emergency rental assistance may have bridged the gap.

"We shouldn't consider any of this work done until the rate of housing disparities between racial groups is eliminated."

Time for change

In recent years, Madison has had some of the starkest housing disparities in the nation, including in homeownership. According to the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021, the homeownership rate for white residents was 63% and the homeownership rate for Black residents was 20.9%.

So what contributes to such a gap? According to Paulsen, it's the historic pattern of discriminatory housing practices that prevented Black Americans from accumulating generational wealth. In the 1950s and 1960s, when America became what Paulsen calls a "majority homeowner nation" Black Americans were systematically excluded from housing programs and faced the brunt of redlining.

"The Black homeownership rate today is no better than it was in 1968 when we passed the Fair Housing Act," Paulsen said. "Even if you could wave a magic wand and eliminate all racial bias and discrimination, you still have this deep structural hole in terms of wealth and income."

Alongside a lack of generational wealth, there is a longstanding tension between financial institutions and communities of color. Ashley Bergren, mortgage loan officer for UW Credit Union, is one of the few Black lenders in Dane County. Just like Malone, Bergren has seen just how hard Madison's real estate market can be to navigate.

"There are very few homes available plus high-interest rates, meaning there's going to be fewer options overall for low-income, urban neighborhoods," Bergren said. "If you combine that with the wealth gap for people of color, it becomes an uphill battle that's very discouraging."

The high-priced nature of the housing generally in Madison only compounds the obstacles that both renters and aspiring homeowners of color already face, Malone pointed out.

“There's no way that a single woman or a family making $40,000 a year should be paying $2,000 a month for a three-bedroom,” Malone said. “Something needs to be changed and there needs to be somebody to change it.”

Even as Malone’s real estate career continues to grow, it can still be disheartening to navigate the industry as one of the few Black real estate agents. She has encountered microaggressions while on the job and has noticed that some white clients are reluctant to work with her.

“Historically, it’s harder for me and I live this every single day,” Malone said. “It’s exhausting at times, some people are just rude and they’ll say and treat you terribly.”

Still, Malone remains optimistic about her future. She has some big goals, which include being one of Madison’s top realtors and for OWN IT to become a national model for programs across the country. However, most of the motivation behind Malone’s work, all circles back to the three most important people in her life: her 15-year-old and 23 year-old daughters, as well as her mother.