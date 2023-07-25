Most of the large apartment buildings built in recent years charge more than the average renter can easily afford, an analysis shows.
The Wisconsin State Journal requested a list of apartment buildings from the city with more than 50 units that were granted occupancy between January 2021 and May 2023. The newspaper then gathered the rent prices for 31 of the 35 complexes. Rents could not be obtained for four complexes, two of which were income-restricted and two were market rate apartments.
The median low-end rent for a 1-bedroom apartment for these developments was $1,500.
But the median income for a renter in Dane County is $46,919, according to the 2017-2021 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Renters are considered "cost burdened" when they pay more than 30% of their gross income on housing. That means a renter at the median income would need to pay $1,170 or less to have affordable rent.
Only three of the 32 rental apartment complexes had prices that were $1,170 or lower.
The American Community Survey for 2017-2021, the most recent date available, showed that 9% of renters were spending more than 30% of their income on rent, and 33.8% were spending more than 35% of their income on housing.
Rents on the new apartment buildings in Madison ranged from $470 to $2,275, though only income-restricted housing units offered rents below $1,000.
High rents weren't limited to the Isthmus.
There's the "elegant apartment homes" at Sofia in the heart of the city's South Side on Park Street. A 733-square-foot apartment, the only one available in the building, costs $2,110 a month, according to the building's website. The Philben, which sits at Madison's border with Middleton on University Avenue, charges $1,675 for the only one bedroom available. Of the three available one bedrooms at the Southwest Side's 85 at Maple Grove, prices range from $1,675 to $1,810.
According to the apartment complex list from the city of Madison, five of the city's new apartment complexes are income-restricted, meaning they offer apartments at below market rate for low-income tenants who qualify.
At Ella Apartments on the East Side, tax subsidies allowed the project to work as a mixed-income development, with rent prices ranging from $470 to $1,550, said Anne Morison, principal at New Year Investments.
Housings costs, including rent are high for many reasons, experts say. High demand and low supply drive up prices. A lack of rent control laws in Wisconsin and limited state and federal funding for low-cost housing contribute to the problem. And developers say high permit fees and construction costs force them to pass the cost to to tenants.
Considering those factors, Madison needs to build its way out of the housing crisis, experts said. That means building units at all price points to stabilize rent prices, said Kurt Paulsen, urban planning professor at UW-Madison.
Without better programs that offer federal and state tax subsidies to developers that build apartment complexes, you have to build higher-cost apartments so people won't take apartment units more suited to lower income brackets, he said.
"It's a hard sell, but it works," Paulsen said. "Housing is mostly a private business. We cannot force a developer or a landlord to provide low-cost affordable housing."
Developers and landlords who rely solely on market rate rents to make a profit, also have to pay the mortgage, for which rates have risen, and face increasing maintenance and utility costs. Those costs always get passed down to the tenant unless a tax subsidy is available, Morrison explained. Developers grapple with the rising cost of labor to construct new apartment buildings, too, she said.
"The rent increases you're seeing right now aren't purely gouging tactics," Morrison said.
Those familiar with the city's approval process for developments will know that it involves extensive neighborhood input too. That favors developers with deep pockets and capital who can go through that "volatility," noted Bill Connors, the director of Smart Growth Greater Madison, which represents the development industry.
"There aren't many developers that can take that risk, so you end up with these very large, well-capitaled developers," Connors said. "They are the only ones willing to take the risk in Madison."
Too often the debate around housing gets simplified, said Justice Castaneda, the executive director of Commonwealth Development. Commonwealth has had a hand in developing low-cost housing like The Ace on the Far East Side.
For example, there's a dearth of effort to take on housing stability, Castaneda argued. In low-income areas, housing turnover can reach 70%, which makes it harder for children to have needed stability in their education, Castaneda said.
Churning out low-cost housing that is close to businesses and other services takes years of work not just from the city, but other nonprofits, investors and community groups. Turnover on City Council and other commissions makes the unified effort harder, Castaneda noted.
But if that's not accomplished, Madison risks mirroring what has happened in the housing markets of cities like San Francisco and Austin, Texas, he said.
"We're doing what they did in spades," Castaneda said. "It's so much easier to just create the infrastructure for low-income housing on the front end and keep the focus on that at all costs. No matter what, people with money will find their housing."
Elected officials do have limits to how much they can dictate what is getting built in the city. In recent weeks, the City Council voted against rezoning for a luxury student housing development Downtown because it didn't include low-cost units. The council passed the rezoning on a re-do of the vote this month after some raised legal concerns about denying a development that had gotten other key city approvals.
A representative for that developer, Core Spaces of Chicago, told the council that rents in the building would stand at $1,500 for a "micro-studio" and $2,000 for a one bedroom.
The entrance of developers like Core Spaces into the city does show that the housing industry is diversifying.
"I think having more players in the market place means they're all going to be competing and at some point they will build more units than the market can use and prices will come down," said former mayor Dave Cieslewicz.
At the policy level, though, the city has limited options beyond its affordable housing fund and other at-the-margins changes, he said.
"Unless I'm missing something, I don't see a lot of options for the city," Cieslewicz said.
