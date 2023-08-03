The village of Waunakee plans to give some of its residents up to $10,000 to fix their homes.

The program will start taking applications in October for matching grants of between $2,000 and $10,000 for home-improvement projects worth at least $4,000, according to Waunakee planning director Tim Semmann. Eligible homeowners can make no more than $71,179, or 60% of the area's median income of $118,631.

Funding for the program, which amounts to about $159,000, comes from an extension of one of the village's tax incremental financing, or TIF, districts, Semmann said.

TIF is a tool commonly used by municipal governments to attract business development by leveraging anticipated increases in property taxes, but can also be used to improve or attract housing, explained Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village administrator.

In hopes of keeping the fund solvent beyond its pilot year, the Village Board also approved an extension of a second TIF district — a move that could provide another $775,000 if the program attracts enough applicants, Semmann said.

He said that under state law, 75% of the money generated by extending a TIF district must be used for affordable housing.

The fund is intended to help maintain the village's stock of affordable housing, particularly in older neighborhoods with single- and two-family homes, Schmidt said. Dane County and much of the rest of the country continue to face a shortage of affordable homes.

The fund stemmed from recommendations of an affordable housing task force the village created in 2019, Schmidt said, and is modeled after a similar program in Menasha.

Who would be eligible?

In addition to its income and project-cost requirements, the program is limited to owner-occupied one- or two-family homes assessed at no more than 125% of the village's median home value.

There are no limits on how old a home can be to receive the funds, Semmann said. In fact, the older the home, the higher the likelihood the property owner will get a grant, he said.

Properties whose owners are delinquent on any debts to the village, that are owned in part or in whole by a tax-exempt entity, or that have open code violations will not be eligible, according to the village. Properties can only be eligible for a grant once every five years.

"Housing is a big need in Dane County," Semmann said. "Given increasing material and labor costs in the recent past, an opportunity to help offset those costs should provide some degree of relief."

