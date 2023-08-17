Although its Eau Claire and Green Bay properties are for sale, the seven-story building Foxconn owns in Downtown Madison is not on the market, a company spokesperson said.

Two floors of the building a Foxconn-linked business owns at 1 W. Main St. have been up for lease for two years, however. And a Foxconn spokesperson wouldn’t say whether Foxconn has ever occupied the building that it purchased from BMO Harris Bank in 2019 for $9.5 million with plans to convert it into one of several “innovation centers” planned for around the state.

The centers — to be located in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire and Racine — were to house 100 employees or more.

But there has been no sign that the Capitol Square facility, billed in 2019 as “Foxconn Place Madison,” is on track to become a company hub. There was no labeling in the building lobby that indicated a Foxconn presence. A lobby directory showed BMO divisions on floors one through four and seven, but nothing was listed for floors five and six, which are for lease.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported on the pending sale of the company’s Green Bay and Eau Claire buildings Wednesday.

The company said it would use the Madison building to serve as its off-campus hub to collaborate closely with UW-Madison faculty and students on research in medical, material, computer and data sciences.

The company had intended to invest $100 million in engineering and innovation research at UW-Madison to help fund a new building for the College of Engineering if the university raised the same amount. Roughly a year later, the university said it had received $700,000, less than 1% of the original commitment.

A UW-Madison spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached to see whether that amount has since increased.

Wisconsin promised nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives to the Taiwan-based electronics giant if it invested $10 billion and created 13,000 jobs over 15 years to construct a 20-million-square-foot campus along a highway about halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago.

But Foxconn’s plans, which former President Donald Trump said would lead to “the eighth wonder of the world,” never fully materialized. That led the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to replace the original incentive package with one providing $80 million if the company hires 1,454 workers and invests $672 million by 2026.

