Apartment buildings are popping up all over Madison as demand for housing continues to skyrocket.

But what you won’t see are condo developments.

City officials point to just two condominium projects in recent history: the recently-completed Barracuda Condos on South Hamilton Street, and another project in the works on Madison’s Near East Side.

Condos are often more affordable ways to get into the homeownership market and are popular with empty nesters looking to downsize, which also frees up single-family homes for other buyers. So why aren’t any being built?

Two big reasons are legal liabilities for developers and bank financing challenges likely brought on by the Great Recession, local experts say. High costs for construction materials also contribute to the problem, but that isn’t exclusive to condos, they say.

Existing condos are in high demand because they tend to be more affordable than single-family homes and multifamily homes, said Ruth Hackney, CEO of the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, which has roughly 3,600 members.

The average median price for a single-family home in the Madison area between July 2022 and June 2023 was $400,000, whereas the median sale price for a condo was $275,000 during that same time period, according to association data.

But of the housing association’s 20,000 listings, only about 14% this year are condos. Two years ago it was 12%.

Hackney said she has heard from many member realtors that their clients want affordable condos.

“The primary pro is it’s the best way to get your foot in the door and earn equity,” Hackney said. Condo owners tend to live in more urban areas and don’t have to maintain their property like they would a single-family home.

Some cons, Hackney said: Condo owners have to pay association fees, and like apartments, they share walls with their neighbors.

But local demand for apartment developments greatly trumps the demand for condos, said Kurt Paulsen, UW-Madison professor of urban planning. That’s especially true of Madison as it tries to increase its supply of housing units amid a dire housing shortage and an affordability crisis, he said.

“Not having a thriving condo market can act like a stairway with no bottom step,” Hackney said. “Some are tall enough to jump the gap, but others who would be perfectly capable of climbing can’t even get started.”

Legal liabilities

Developers have likely decided that the reward of building condos isn’t worth the risk involved, said Tyler Krupp, a partner at Threshold Development Group on Atwood Avenue.

Part of what informs those decisions for developers is legal liability. Once condo complexes are built and condo associations are formed, such associations years down the road can sue the developer for poor construction.

There’s a seven-year statute of limitations for when condo associations can sue developers for construction issues, Krupp said.

Developers who built apartments don’t face that same liability, he said, and therefore take much less of a risk.

“A lot of condo associations do sue,” he said. “There’s a whole legal industry of lawyers that inform condo associations.”

Bank lending and financing challenges

The other issue is that it can be harder to get financing to buy a condo right now.

If you want to purchase a condo, you would go to a bank to take out a single-family mortgage “just as you would for a detached house,” said Paulsen, of UW-Madison.

Such loans are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, or purchased by what’s known as a government-sponsored enterprise, like Freddie Mac, a federal home loan mortgage corporation.

“If the terms of the mortgage and the eligibility of the condo property are not approved, you can’t get a mortgage,” Paulsen said. “Prior to 2009, you could get a mortgage if 51% of the condo units in a project were already sold.”

Paulsen said that in late 2008, during the Great Recession, organizations like Freddie Mac needed financial assistance, or were taken under conservatorship, by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The following year, the FHFA raised the condo occupancy threshold to 70%. It now stands at 80% sold, Paulsen said, because “projects are ineligible if a single entity owns more than 20% of buildings with 20 or more units.” That applies to all conventional loans, he said.

And “developers will tell you that they can’t get financing from a bank or investors for a construction loan to build condos because the lenders on the construction loans are worried about the marketability of units when completed because they worry about the ability of purchasers to obtain mortgages,” Paulsen said.

For new condos, banks won’t approve them until 80% of them are already sold, which means the developer can’t own many of them, Paulsen said.

Hackney, of the Realtors association, advises people looking to buy condos to “work with professionals who know and understand this market.”

“Know all the costs associated with your home, mortgage, taxes, condo fees, special assessments, etc.,” she said. “Be patient.”

