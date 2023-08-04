MGE Energy Inc. on Thursday reported a big jump in second-quarter results compared to a year ago.

The Madison-based utility holding company reported net income of $28.7 million, or $0.79 per share, on revenue of $148 million in the second quarter, compared to net income of $21.8 million, or 60 cents per share, on revenue of $152.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

MGE said investments in renewable generation is helping to fuel the company's asset growth, an increase in electric investments included, the timing of 2023 depreciation expense and lower fuel costs contributed to higher electric earnings in the second quarter of 2023.

MGE has 161,000 electric customers in Dane County, and 173,000 natural gas customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.