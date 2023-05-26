A salon that aims to cater to the full spectrum of hair and skin types has just opened on Dempsey Road near Woodman’s Market.
The 360, which opened May 1 at 1 Dempsey Road, Suite 2, is owned by Madison entrepreneur Heaven Grant, of Windsor, along with her partner of two years, Daryle Shelton.
During the pandemic, Grant started a clothing line project called Self Made Forever LLC. She also started a vending machine venture, selling exotic snacks in East Towne Mall that she bought from Texas.
That vending machine moved in April and now sits inside the 1,600-square-foot Dempsey Road salon, which includes two private rooms meant for lash technicians, massage therapists and skincare and makeup artists, also known as estheticians, like Grant, who said she got licensed in 2022.
People are also reading…
The salon also includes eight open floor seats for hairstylists and room for a nail technician in the back, as well as a break room. The color scheme is black and gold, which Grant said is her favorite color. She said Self Made Forever is on hold for now as she focuses her attention on building the salon — if things go well, Grant plans to open a larger location on Madison’s West Side.
“I’m a big risk taker,” she said.
Her desire to become an esthetician a few years ago was born from having to jump through several hoops just to find a specialist who worked with Black skin types, which tend to be more on the oily side, Grant said.
Grant said she had that same experience finding salons in the Madison area that service ethnic hair types like hers, which tend to be more curly and require more protective hairstyles like braids, among others. She had to place call after call just to find service providers.
And so The 360 will, when it's up to its maximum of 10 independent contractors, offer lash extensions, nail services, haircuts and styles, hair colors, hair extensions, braids, barber services, makeup applications, facials, massage, as well as various retail products for hair and skin. The 360 recently applied for a liquor license to offer complimentary wine as well.
Right now, Grant said the salon has a lash extension and nail technician. The contractors, which are not full-time employees, use The 360 as a space to offer their respective services.
Grant has offered herself up as a mentor to both current and future contractors, and said she will help them find resources if needed for building clientele, selling retail products and starting businesses of their own.
“We don’t try to hold you back here,” said Grant, who takes clients herself.
Normally, access to such information comes with a price tag, she said, adding that the contractors get promoted on The 360’s social media accounts and websites.
“I was doing nails out of my house before coming here,” said Joss Barlow, a nail technician for The 360. Barlow said Grant "has made everything super simple and easy. She’s a great mentor.”
Grant said business at The 360 is good so far.
“I was definitely nervous. The economy isn’t too great right now," she said. "People are trying to figure out how to make things happen.”
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
Lines stretching 50 to 60 vehicles. Wait times topping two hours. Empty shelves normally stocked with at-home coronavirus test kits. Cold symp…
Before Angie Riedemann’s family moved to Madison at the end of January, the post-doctoral researcher contacted 40 local child care facilities …
A financial coach who helps Black women take control of their finances. An African landscaper who beautifies private yards and gardens. A text…
A growing number of workers in Madison and around the country have moved to unionize or picket as they push for higher wages, better working c…
‘Paying their fair share’: Madison companies embrace paid parental leave, but experts say more is needed
A global purveyor of gardening tools and a biotechnology company recently became the latest of Madison’s larger workplaces to offer employees …