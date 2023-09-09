James Sulkin walked through the future Madison Public Market building on the East Side and described a vision that's taken more than a decade to come to fruition.

“It’s just good to see this project moving forward," the Madison Public Market Foundation board member said. "There’s been a lot of ups and downs but I commend city alders for their commitment to the market. I can’t think of a better city where a public market would be more embraced than Madison. I’m excited for it to open and to show people its potential.”

Built in the 1950s, the Madison Public Market building at 200 N. First St. is the former home of a men’s homeless shelter and, before that, a 48,000-square-foot warehouse for the city fleet vehicles.

A groundbreaking is planned for the Madison Public Market later this year, and it's expected to open in mid-2025, Sulkin said. The market will operate year-round.

The city plans to transform the warehouse, which sits on a 3.5-acre plot of land that allows for 120 parking spots, into an open environment similar to the Milwaukee Public Market, the only other market of its kind in Wisconsin, said Sulkin. He visited public markets around the U.S. and Europe to draw inspiration for the Madison one.

The plans involve gutting some of the interior of the warehouse.

The warehouse is spacious, but has some walls in the center of the building that separate the warehouse into two halves. Large windows add to the openness of the eventual marketplace, and there's a mezzanine upstairs that could potentially have seating for the public. There's also space outside for eventual patio seating, Sulkin said.

Half of the warehouse is to expected to house 30 food vendors. There will also be two anchor tenants that would ideally be a brewpub and a restaurant that have a well-established presence in the community.

The back half would house a food entrepreneur incubation center, known as the TruStage Market Ready Hall, which will allow small businesses to get their restaurant concepts off the ground.

The indoor marketplace will also feature artisans selling art, jewelry and other collectibles, Sulkin said, and there will be space for public events.

Making way for all that will cost the city roughly $20 million, with the construction price tag alone at $12.5 million, said George Reistad, business development specialist for the economic development department. The rest of the money will cover the design and furnishings, among other things.

Money for the market is coming from private sources, foundation fundraisers, a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, tax assistance and the county, he said.

According to city of Madison figures, the market is expected to attract at least 500,000 visitors, support at least 130 businesses, create 100 jobs and generate $16 million in local sales annually.

People can get a taste of what the market is to offer them during an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The event will include a mix of food trucks with tents and tables, craft and pre-packaged food items. Local musicians are also expected to perform, and city staff will offer tours of the building, said Hannah Mohelnitzky, public information officer for the city’s engineering department.

“People are excited about this project,” Sulkin said. “The event is a way to boost excitement for the market and keep it current. I think the community buy-in and interest and support is extremely important. It's a way to create some momentum."

Five vendors have already been approved for the Madison Public Market, Mohelnitzky said.

They include Little Tibet, a family-owned restaurant offering authentic Tibetan and Himalayan cuisine; Perfect Imperfections, a natural body-care line that uses locally sourced ingredients; Caracas Empanadas y Mas, a Venezuelan food business; El Sabor de Puebla, a Mexican-style kitchen and smoothie bar and Melly Mel's Soul Food, a business that sells home cooked food with a southern flair.

They all had participated in the city's MarketReady program, which is designed for entrepreneurs who either have a small existing business, like a food cart, or have a strong idea for starting a business. MarketReady provides connections to resources, coaching, and business mentors to prepare the business owners for a successful launch in the market.

One of those vendors — Melli Mel’s Soul Food — will be at Tuesday's open house.

“All other vendors participating in the Sept. 12 event have not been granted a space at the market,” she explained. “The decision-making process as to who may have a space is still a few months out.”









































