Luna’s Grocery Store hosted its fourth annual block party Saturday as it looks to open a second location at the Village on Park mall on Madison’s South Side.

The block party welcomed food trucks featuring dishes from around the world and stands from local artists and chefs from 1 to 9 p.m. in the Luna’s parking lot in the Allied Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

“The idea of Luna’s is not just be a grocery store but a community grocery store. This the way to show the love that the community shows to us each year,” said Luna’s owner Mariam Maldonado.

When Luna’s opened in 2019, it ended Allied’s almost 10-year-long status as a food desert, a place that lacks access to fresh groceries.

Teddy Huelsemann, one of the dozens of event attendees, said she lives near Luna’s and helped hand out flyers to advertise the block party with her mom.

“My friends and I walk up to McDonald’s and Luna’s all the time to hang out, get food, get groceries,” Teddy said.

Teddy’s mom, Kierstin Huelsemann, a member of the Dane County Board, said Luna’s has greatly impacted the Allied community.

“Having (Luna’s) has been very impactful, like to get milk rather than to get to the other side of Madison,” Kierstin Huelsemann said, “and, they do this yearly block party because part of what is also important is community building and getting to know each other.”

The celebration came on the heels of Luna’s announcing plans to open a second location at the Village on Park mall, replacing Yue Wah Oriental Foods.

The expansion will feature a market and restaurant in a more than 6,000-square-foot space, supported by a $50,000 grant from the Madison Community Development Authority to bolster food access on the South Side.

Hector Martinaz said he instantly wanted to attend the block party when his brother told him about it Saturday morning. After moving to Madison from Honduras 20 years ago, he said he always looks for good Honduran food.

“It’s really nice here to see the community here, all together, sharing food,” Martinaz said.

Meanwhile, Miguel Fred, while waiting in line to buy candy from Gianna’s Sweets & K-FE, a Puerto Rican bakery and market, said that the Luna’s block party illustrates the power of community.

Later at the block party, Fred held up a poster where people could place pins to showcase where they are from — the map had pins on countries around the world, from Mexico to Germany.

“We do this to come together,” Fred said. “We are a minority in Madison, and, if we are all together, we can be a family and progress.”

Gina Nieves, the owner of Gianna’s Sweets & K-FE, said this was her third year participating as a vendor in the Luna’s block party. She said she still remembers the day Luna’s opened.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh! That is great.’ We need this here,” Nieves said.

After two years of starting her business officially, Nieves said she recently opened a storefront on Perry Street on the South Side.

“I was so happy when I opened my store and saw people come in,” Nieves said. “People come to visit, try to find something from Puerto Rico. They are so excited to try the pan sobao and lollypops.”

Moving forward, Maldonado said she is looking forward to continuing the market’s legacy of empowering people through food and friendship.

“With the new store, the hope is we can sell food and be part of the diversity of Park Street,” Maldonado said.