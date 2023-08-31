DODGEVILLE — Lands' End Inc. on Thursday posted a fiscal second-quarter loss and revenue below its results in the same period a year ago.
The Dodgeville-based clothing retailer said it had a loss of $8 million, or 25 cents per share, on revenue of $323.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.
In its fiscal second quarter a year ago, Lands' End Inc. reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.2 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $351.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $355 million.
For the year, the company expects per-share earnings between a loss of 14 cents, and a gain of 3 cents, with revenue ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.
“Our strong second quarter was characterized by a return to operating disciplines with a solutions focus on the customer,” Lands’ End CEO Andrew McLean said in a statement. “That resulted in a significant 220 basis point year-over-year improvement in gross margin, a 30% year-over-year reduction in our inventory position and Adjusted EBITDA in line with the prior year and guidance. Significantly, our cash provided by operations turned positive with a favorable $172 million improvement over the prior year. Newness, customer acceptance and results all benefit from our more disciplined inventory management approach which is continuing into the second half of 2023.