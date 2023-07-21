Of about 99,000 Wisconsin residents asked to renew their Medicaid eligibility last month, 61,000 started the process, with nearly half of them keeping coverage and 37% found to be ineligible, state health officials said Thursday.
The
statistics are the first glance at a renewal process that will unfold over the next year for more than 1.6 million residents on some form of Medicaid coverage, a process put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After soaring during the COVID-19 pandemic, about 1.5 million Americans have been dropped from Medicaid in April and May.
When the pandemic started in early 2020, federal officials let people stay on Medicaid, the state-federal program for people with low incomes, even if their incomes rose or they otherwise became ineligible.
Enrollment in Wisconsin increased 41%, going from fewer than 1.2 million people in March 2023 to nearly 1.7 million this May. The recent figure includes nearly 1.2 million people on BadgerCare Plus, the state’s main Medicaid program.
With the COVID-19 federal health emergency ending May 11, all Medicaid enrollees are now required to renew, in monthly groups over the next year. Those no longer eligible will lose coverage. They include people who have access to employer insurance or whose incomes now exceed 100% of the federal poverty level or 300% for pregnant women and children, the Medicaid cutoffs in Wisconsin that depend on family size.
An estimated 309,000 people are expected to lose coverage in Wisconsin by June 2024, according to a
report in December from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Many of them should be able to get insurance through their jobs, on the federal marketplace or by aging into Medicare, experts say. But the state’s estimated ranks of about 248,000 uninsured people is expected to grow to nearly 298,000, the Urban League report said. State officials say they’re doing outreach to minimize that increase.
Of 99,037 residents due to renew coverage in June, 61,057 started the process, the state Department of Health Services said. Of them, 29,326 were determined able to keep their coverage and 22,539 were found ineligible, DHS said.
Officials said they didn’t have information on why nearly 40% of people didn’t pursue renewal. Some may already have other coverage, know they no longer qualify for Medicaid or had family emergencies, Wisconsin Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn said.
The full picture may evolve, as members who missed their renewal window can submit information up to three months later and get coverage reinstated if eligible.
“We are committed, as are our local and tribal agencies, health plans, and partner organizations, to continue to help people through this process, even after their renewal month has passed,” Kuhn said in a statement. “Staying covered, whether it’s through Medicaid, the federal marketplace or an employer, is how we keep Wisconsin healthy.”
For help with the Medicaid renewal process, people can call 211 or visit
WisCovered.com or coveringwi.org.
States where people live the longest
American life expectancy dropped in 2021 for the second year in a row and represents the largest two-year decline since 1921-1923. The average life span across the entire population is 76.1 years—the lowest since 1996. Life expectancy can be affected by numerous factors, from genetics to air quality to economic opportunities. Stacker used data from the 2023 County Health Rankings to determine the 25 states where people live the longest. The 2023 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2018-2020 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2023 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively. Please note that in the data below, the demographics for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders were left out due to being less than 0.5% of the senior population. The two exceptions on this list are Utah (0.5%) and Hawaii (7.0%).
Keep reading to see if your home state made the list of areas where people live the longest.
Canva
#25. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 297,101 (21.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#24. Maryland
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 1,003,383 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 63.2% White, 25.0% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 5.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. Iowa
- Average life expectancy: 78.7
- Total seniors in the state: 567,581 (17.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #23
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 1.3% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#21. North Dakota
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 123,840 (16.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #20
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 1.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#20. Wisconsin
- Average life expectancy: 78.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1,054,247 (17.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.3% male, 53.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.4% White, 3.1% Black or African American, 2.0% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#19. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.0
- Total seniors in the state: 322,833 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.5% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#18. Arizona
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,333,985 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #32
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.7% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 13.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,406,480 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 16.2% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Idaho
- Average life expectancy: 79.2
- Total seniors in the state: 314,010 (16.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.6% male, 52.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.6% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 200,201 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#14. New Jersey
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1,563,621 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.0% male, 56.0% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 10.0% Black or African American, 11.2% Hispanic or Latino, 7.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#13. New Hampshire
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 267,741 (19.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.0% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 133,173 (20.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.9% male, 53.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#11. Utah
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 388,120 (11.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #33
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.2% male, 52.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 6.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 789,896 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.2% White, 1.0% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 3.0% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 4,598,996 (21.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 8.9% Black or African American, 16.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#8. Colorado
- Average life expectancy: 80.0
- Total seniors in the state: 880,167 (15.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #9
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.6% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 10.9% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#7. Connecticut
- Average life expectancy: 80.1
- Total seniors in the state: 649,172 (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #3
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 82.5% White, 6.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Massachusetts
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,216,447 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.5% White, 4.3% Black or African American, 5.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Washington
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,251,640 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.2% White, 2.1% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#4. New York
- Average life expectancy: 80.3
- Total seniors in the state: 3,477,337 (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #6
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 68.0% White, 11.8% Black or African American, 12.0% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#3. Minnesota
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 959,272 (16.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.9% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.1
- Total seniors in the state: 5,964,526 (15.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 55.8% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 21.8% Hispanic or Latino, 16.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#1. Hawaii
- Average life expectancy: 82.3
- Total seniors in the state: 282,567 (19.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #22
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.9% male, 54.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 27.2% White, 0.9% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 51.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
