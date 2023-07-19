Wisconsin has reported 29 cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic intestinal illness, since the beginning of June, health officials said Tuesday in a message alerting doctors to be on the lookout for the disease.

Cyclosporiasis, which can cause diarrhea and stomach pain and is common in tropical countries, is often reported in people who have traveled outside of the country. But the U.S. typically sees an increase in the summer associated with produce imported from countries known to have the parasite Cyclospora.

It’s not known if the recent cases in Wisconsin are from a common, widely distributed food item or multiple possible sources, the state Department of Health Services said.

Outbreaks in recent years have been associated with fresh, raw produce such as leafy greens and salads, cilantro, basil, berries and vegetable trays, DHS said.

Federal health officials investigated two outbreaks of cyclosporiasis last year in which people said they ate various types of leafy greens, but were unable to identify a specific source, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cyclosporiasis, which has an incubation period of one to two weeks, can cause watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss and abdominal cramps. It is unlikely that the parasite can be passed directly from one person to another, DHS said.

The illness can be treated with antibiotics. To prevent it, officials say to avoid eating raw produce or uncooked foods when traveling in other countries. At home, people should wash fruits and vegetables under running water before using, scrub firm produce such as melons and cucumbers with a brush, and wash cutting boards and counters with soap and hot water.