A doctor disciplined twice for problematic care and banned from obstetrics has had her license suspended by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board following the death of a patient last year from late-stage endometrial cancer.

The medical board last week suspended the license of Dr. Victoria Mondloch, of Waukesha, saying she performed a biopsy on the patient in violation of previous board action and gave her experimental treatment as her bleeding continued and her cancer advanced.

The patient, in her mid-60s, saw Mondloch in June 2021 for a second opinion on surgery for early-stage cancer of the endometrium, or lining of the uterus, according to the board. Mondloch didn’t refer the patient to a gynecological oncologist or consult with one. She said ablation, or removal of the endometrium using slender tools and not cuts, was a sufficient treatment alternative.

Mondloch gave the patient treatments, including progesterone and exosome infusions, a type of stem cell therapy not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. She discussed “healing bed” technology, or beds that makers claim use life force energy to heal.

In May 2022, the patient had her uterus, ovaries and fallopian tubes removed at Froedtert Cancer Center near Milwaukee, where doctors said she had late-stage cancer that had spread. They recommended chemotherapy, and she died 3½ months later.

“There is probable cause to believe that (Mondloch) engaged in unprofessional conduct by departing from or failing to conform to the standard of minimally competent medical practice,” said the board’s order May 17 suspending her license pending a hearing, after which the board will take final action.

Mondloch, who is listed as being with RHM of Waukesha, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In 2004, the board reprimanded Mondloch, then an obstetrician/gynecologist, for several incidents, including trying to deliver twins vaginally despite signs of distress. One twin had significant brain injuries, and the other was stillborn.

She also cut another baby’s head during delivery, according to medical board records the Wisconsin State Journal reviewed for a three-part series, Doctor Discipline, in 2013. In another case, she stripped a woman’s membranes to induce labor and sent her home, where her uterus ruptured and the baby died.

After the board cleared Mondloch’s license in 2005, problems with other patients continued. In 2013, the board banned her from obstetrics work, saying she misdiagnosed a patient with polycystic ovary syndrome and performed ovarian drilling, a surgery that was not called for.

She also did a hysterectomy on another patient without first attempting non-surgical treatments and didn’t properly manage the patient’s bleeding, the board said. In addition, she missed an ectopic pregnancy in a patient who had to have her fallopian tube removed and misdiagnosed a condition as a molar pregnancy, when tissue that normally becomes a fetus becomes an abnormal growth.

In 2021, the board reprimanded Mondloch and suspended her license for a week for failing to complete continuing education.