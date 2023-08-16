With Wisconsin seeing a significant drop in childhood vaccination rates in recent years, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday made Madison her first stop on a multi-state trip to urge parents to get children immunized as the school year begins.

“Make sure vaccinations for your kids are on your back-to-school check list,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, who became CDC director last month, said after touring Public Health Madison and Dane County’s vaccination clinic on South Park Street.

“We’re so lucky we have these tools to protect ourselves and our kids,” Cohen said, noting that she brought her daughters, ages 9 and 11, in for shots last week. “We’ve got to use them.”

Cohen said the recent dip in Wisconsin’s childhood vaccination rate, to below the national average, was a key reason for her visit. She met with state and local health officials to discuss ways to boost access to vaccines and direct skeptical parents to doctors and health agencies for trusted information.

About 83% of kindergartners in the state had the recommended doses of the measles, pertussis, polio and chicken pox vaccines in the 2021-22 school year, compared with a national average of about 93%, according to a CDC report in January. Compared with the previous school year, Wisconsin’s rates for each vaccine dropped more than any state but Georgia.

Stephanie Schauer, the state’s immunization program manager, said the state was changing its vaccine data collection and reporting at the time, something some other states had done earlier. That could help explain Wisconsin’s poor showing for 2021-22, she said.

But Schauer said the state is concerned about vaccination trends and is trying to boost rates.

Some 89.9% of K-12 students met the state’s minimum immunization requirements in the 2022-23 school year, up from 88.7% the previous school year but down from 92.5% in 2016-17. In Dane County, the rate last year was 92.1%. There is no comparable national figure because state requirements vary, Schauer said.

Some 5.4% of students filed waivers from vaccine requirements last year, a figure that has roughly doubled in the past two decades. The vast majority are personal conviction waivers, not for medical or religious reasons.

Schauer said she’s particularly worried about the decline in uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR. About 82% of 2-year-olds had received their first dose as of last year, down from 88% in 2013.

Measles, which is highly contagious and potentially deadly, had been considered eliminated from the United States in 2000. But as pockets of the country have seen vaccination rates drop, outbreaks have been reported in recent years.

“We still have some ground to gain to get back to pre-pandemic levels, but I think we’re starting to turn the corner,” Schauer said.

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled Legislature in June blocked new requirements by the state Department of Health Services that students get the meningitis vaccine and document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip a vaccine against that disease.

Cohen said families should also get their annual flu shots this fall and the new COVID-19 booster, expected to be approved next month, to help prevent respiratory illness this fall and winter. “We are living with COVID just like we live with flu,” she said.

For respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, another respiratory illness particularly problematic in infants and older adults in colder months, there is now a vaccine for people 60 and older. An injectable drug for babies and toddlers, approved last month, should be available soon.