Veterans who qualify for benefits and health care under an expansion last year of what is considered toxic exposure should file claims by Aug. 9 to get the most help, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said Tuesday during a visit to the Madison VA Hospital.
Under the
PACT Act, which stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, veterans who served in U.S. Central Command from 1991 to 2021 in countries ranging from Somalia to Uzbekistan — including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria — qualify for benefits if they develop some 30 medical conditions related to toxic exposure.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough speaks to reporters Tuesday during a visit to the Madison VA Hospital.
David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
The law also extends benefits to Vietnam veterans with high blood pressure who were exposed to Agent Orange.
Filing by Aug. 9 can allow the benefits to begin retroactively on Aug. 10 of last year, when President Biden signed the bill, McDonough said.
“The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” he said. “If you are there in that geography, in Central Command, and you have these conditions, we now assume — in fact we presume — those to be connected.”
McDonough said the VA has reviewed about 1,000 cases of veterans examined by a doctor at the Tomah VA Hospital for potential misdiagnoses of neurological conditions leading to denial of benefits.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who in March urged McDonough to investigate the situation, said
about 600 veterans have been determined to have misdiagnoses. The VA is working to restore their benefits, McDonough and Baldwin said. The doctor, neurologist Mary Jo Lanska, was fired from the VA, they said.
McDonough said a Madison VA East Side clinic, for which a
groundbreaking event was held a year ago, is scheduled to open in summer 2024. The 30,000-square-foot clinic, at 4904 Eastpark Blvd. in the American Center Business Park, will provide primary care, physical therapy, nutrition, mental health and other services.
Demand for mental health care and other services is expected to grow as more veterans are expected to join some 600,000 who have filed claims under the PACT Act, McDonough said. He said the VA has been hiring more staff to process claims and provide care, but meeting demand remains a challenge.
“We still have wait times that are too long,” he said.
