A four-story UW Health clinic nearly three times the size of UW’s Digestive Health Center on Madison’s West Side is expected to open next to that facility in early 2026, according to plans going before city officials for approval beginning this month.

The University Row Clinic, which UW Health announced a year ago, will include specialty care, primary care, urgent care and other services, including a lab and a pharmacy, documents filed with the city say. The 180,000-square-foot clinic will be located just south of the Digestive Health Center, which opened in 2013 at 750 University Row, near University Avenue and Whitney Way.

Meanwhile, UW Health’s $438 million, seven-story, 469,000-square-foot Eastpark Medical Center continues to be built on Madison’s Far East Side in the American Center Business Park east of Interstate 39-90-94 and north of Highway 151. That clinic, near UW Health’s 56-bed East Madison Hospital, which opened in 2015, also will feature specialty care, including proton therapy for some types of cancer. It is expected to open in fall 2024.

The projects are aimed at better serving local and regional patients, said Dr. Peter Newcomer, UW Health’s chief operating officer.

“By locating advanced specialty care, imaging, therapies and lab services in a shared space, we can deliver highly coordinated, personalized and accessible care,” Newcomer said in a statement. “We will have the ability to consolidate programs and optimize facilities to the highest and best use, minimize operational cost and remove aged facilities from our system, creating clinical space that is efficient and effective across the board.”

The University Row Clinic will replace the UW Health West Towne Clinic on Mineral Point Road, which will be closed and sold upon the new clinic’s opening, UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said. She said a cost estimate for the University Row Clinic was not available.

Along with the clinic, which will face the University Row side street off of University Avenue, the project includes an 830-stall, 3½-story parking structure that will be partly underground. Half of the structure will have a green roof and the other half will have solar panels, according to an informational presentation before the Urban Design Commission in March.

The project is scheduled to go before the same commission for approval Wednesday, followed by the Plan Commission July 10 and the City Council July 25. Pending approval, site preparation is expected to begin this fall, with construction starting next spring, Benzel said.

Ald. Kristen Slack, 19th District, who represents the area, said she hasn’t heard of any opposition to the project. She said the design team has incorporated many environmentally friendly elements. “It feels like they really tried to attend to sustainable building choices,” she said.

Paul Lenhart, CEO of Krupp General Contractors, is heading up the project. The developer eventually also plans a four-story, 100-unit housing complex on the property, according to the plans.

