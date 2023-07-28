UW Health said Friday that its board on Thursday approved expansions at University Hospital and East Madison Hospital.

University Hospital, 600 Highland Ave., will add a six-story structure planned to include 22 emergency department rooms, 22 flexible care beds, and 48 inpatient rooms. The new space will be located between the UW Medical Foundation Centennial Building, 1685 Highland Ave., and University Hospital.

East Madison Hospital, 4602 Eastpark Blvd., will gain six operating rooms, 40 recovery rooms, 20 rooms for post-anesthesia care, 14 flexible care rooms, 20 emergency department rooms, and four care rooms that can be shared between the emergency department and medical imaging.

The East Madison Hospital expansion also will meet the need for additional surgical capacity previously discussed as an ambulatory surgical center, UW Health said.

The moves are part of UW Health’s broader expansion plans to meet the growing demand for its hospital services, driven by multiple factors, including local population growth, an aging population, and a series of capacity challenges faced by regional and rural health systems, Dr. Peter Newcomer, chief operating officer, said in the UW Health announcement.

“We have an opportunity to meet the needs of these patients, but to do that, we need to grow,” Newcomer said in a statement. “This growth will also allow us to continue to serve our current patients more effectively as this exciting work will improve the flow through our health system for all patients.”

The UW Health board of directors approved a separate resolution Thursday authorizing up to $310 million for the project, though the construction cost is anticipated to be between $180 and $220 million.

Pending local government approvals, construction on both projects is expected to be completed sometime in 2026, though costs and timeline could change, UW Health said.

“Whether it’s our emergency rooms, our operating rooms, our hospitals or our outpatient care facilities, they are all very busy today with the challenge of thousands of new patients on the horizon,” Newcomer said in a statement. “Through expansions such as those announced today and the 2024 opening of our Eastpark Medical Center, we are excited to meet that challenge.”