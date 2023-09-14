A year after UW Health and its nurses reached an agreement to avert a strike, while continuing to ask the courts if UW Health can recognize a revived nurses’ union, nurses said Thursday that UW Health has not lived up to the spirit of the agreement.

Wage caps and understaffing persist, despite a “meet and discuss” process negotiated last September with help from Gov. Tony Evers, nurses said in a statement from SEIU Wisconsin, which has sought to represent them again in collective bargaining.

“We’re so extremely understaffed in the operating room that some nurses have to work 16-hour shifts or 14 days in a row, and exhausted nurses are obviously not ideal for safe surgeries, especially in a Level 1 Trauma Center,” nurse Mary Jorgensen said.

UW Health spokesperson Emily Greendonner said the organization has added 250 frontline nurses and its nurse turnover rate has dropped.

"Our strong recruitment and retention numbers indicate that not only do nurses want to come here for work, but they are more likely to stay," Greendonner said in a statement.

The agreement last year "has allowed us to share ideas for improvement while we await a definitive answer to the outstanding legal questions on whether we can recognize and collectively bargain with a union," she said.

UW Health stopped recognizing the nurses’ union in 2014 when the last contract ended. Nurses revived the union starting in 2019, but UW Health refused to recognize it. Administrators said Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker's 2011 state law that banned most collective bargaining for most public employees — prohibited the hospital from engaging in collective bargaining.

In November, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission said UW Health didn't have to recognize the union because Act 10 stripped specific references to UW Hospital from the 1939 Wisconsin Employment Peace Act, which governs unions for private sector workers.

The WERC ruling didn't say if UW Health could voluntarily recognize the union. SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin appealed in Dane County Circuit Court, arguing that UW Health still meets the definition of an employer under the Peace Act. UW Health appealed to the state Supreme Court for an expedited decision, but the high court in February declined to hear the petition.

A National Labor Relations Board official in August said SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin can't pursue a union election because UW Hospital is a state entity that doesn't fall under board's jurisdiction.

SEIU said Thursday that nurses are speaking out for the first time since the agreement last September because longtime nurses are leaving "in droves due to unjust wage caps, leading to a drain of experience, skills and institutional knowledge."

Nurses called for a "transparent pay scale that rewards all nurses fairly — especially veteran nurses," saying such an arrangement exists at Meriter Hospital, where nurses are officially represented by SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin.

Matt Delaney, who became a registered nurse at UW Health more than a year ago, said the departure of many experienced nurses "means new nurses like me have fewer mentors to learn from ... By undervaluing veteran nurses, UW Health is hemorrhaging staff and violating their own proclaimed mission of ‘advancing health without compromise.’”

Greendonner said U.S. News and World Report in August ranked UW Hospital as No. 1 in Wisconsin for the 12th year in a row, and UW Health was recognized again for excellence in nursing.

The agreement with SEIU last year "removed the threat of a strike or work action while also providing an avenue for either party to arbitrate disagreements on compliance with" the agreement through WERC, she said.