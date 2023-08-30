After Dave Banker suddenly became tired and weak, paramedics took him to the emergency room at UW Health's East Madison Hospital, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Then the 70-year-old from Madison got oxygen, intravenous antibiotics, doctor and nurse visits and other hospital care — not in a bed at the hospital but in the comfort of his home.

Through a new program at UW Health and a growing number of health systems around the country, some adult patients are receiving hospital-level care at home.

The service, which provides more complex care than traditional home health care, has expanded since Medicare started paying for it in November 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2022, the coverage was extended through at least next year. Supporters hope the option becomes permanent.

“What can be better than sitting at home in my own chair or laying in my own bed, doing what I want to do?” said Banker, who recovered from his pneumonia after four days of hospital-at-home care in July.

Having been hospitalized at UW Hospital five times in recent years for various conditions, Banker knows hospital stays can be disruptive, especially to sleep. “Being in the hospital, I don’t really relax. When I leave, I’m more tired than when I went in,” he said.

The positives

Better sleep, along with more mobility, less confusion and fewer hospital-acquired infections, are among the patient benefits that can result in fewer readmissions to hospitals or transfers to nursing homes, said Mandy McGowan, director of home-based care programs at UW Health.

“We’re not having to try to build them back up again because they’ve been laying in a hospital bed,” McGowan said.

Without the overhead costs of a facility, the care can be cheaper. And with hospital capacity increasingly tight, the service provides a relief valve.

“The beds are very full at our hospital,” McGowan said. “To be able to even shift a couple of beds to the home and free them up for other, higher-acuity patients who need that brick-and-mortar care is huge.”

How it works

UW’s new service, called the Home-Based Hospital Care program, has had eight patients so far, with plans to ramp up to 300 a year by next year. Patients who qualify typically have conditions such as pneumonia, COVID-19, lung disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes or infections requiring IV antibiotics, McGowan said.

For now, those on Medicare or with Quartz or Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin insurance can enroll. They must live within 20 to 25 miles of UW Hospital.

A doctor or other provider visits the patient once a day, and nurses come twice, as required by Medicare. Specialists, such as dermatologists and infectious disease experts, are available by video. Medical equipment is brought in, such as oxygen tanks, IV poles and mobile ultrasound and X-ray machines. Meals are delivered, and patients can reach the care team around the clock by phone or cellular tablets or smartwatches.

Most surgeries and higher-level care, such as ventilation, continuous heart monitoring and closely monitored medication drips, still require a hospital stay, McGowan said.

To qualify for hospital-at-home, patients need to be able to go to the bathroom, bathe, dress and feed themselves, or have a caregiver present all the time. Their homes must have electricity, refrigeration and a phone, but internet service is not required.

Elsewhere

St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns seven hospitals in Wisconsin — including St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville, St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and Monroe Hospital — doesn’t offer the program but is considering it, spokesperson Kim Sveum said. Patients with UnityPoint Health-Meriter providers can get the service through UW Health.

Nearly 300 hospitals in 125 health systems around the country offer the service. They include Marshfield Clinic hospitals in Marshfield, Minocqua, Eau Claire and Weston, Mayo Clinic Northwest Wisconsin in Eau Claire, Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

