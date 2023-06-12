Most days, Mary Frantz can be found exercising in the pool, going to aerobics class, reading, shelving library books, attending committee meetings, enjoying social hour or playing Scrabble with friends.

“I’m reasonably sharp,” said the Madison woman, who turned 100 in May. “I keep up with things.”

Frantz, who easily recalls details of her 53 years as an internal medicine doctor at Monroe Clinic and of her time as a Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan in the late 1960s, is considered a “super ager.”

Like others 80 and older who have superior memories for their age, Frantz is in a study of super agers at UW-Madison. Through cognitive tests, blood tests and MRI scans, the participants could help researchers identify biologic, behavioral, environmental and socioeconomic clues to keeping memories intact — and avoiding Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia — well into advanced age.

The five-year study, which started enrolling people in Madison last fall, expands on research started 15 years ago at Northwestern University near Chicago.

Northwestern says it coined the term super ager for people 80 and older who have memory capacity typical of those 20 to 30 years younger. Now, UW-Madison, the University of Michigan, Emory University in Atlanta and Western University in London, Ontario, are joining Northwestern in studying a total of 500 people — 300 super agers and 200 cognitively healthy older adults who serve as a comparison group.

All participants must score at least average for their age on tests of attention, language and executive function. On memory, super agers have superior scores, while the control group is average.

Early results from Northwestern have found that super agers have brains that look 20 to 30 years younger and resist shrinkage of the cerebral cortex. Their brains also have higher levels of Von Economo neurons, thought to be important for communication. In addition, a region of their brains related to memory resists development of fibrous tangles, which are markers of Alzheimer’s.

But behaviorally, super agers haven’t necessarily led pristine lives, Emily Rogalski, head of the research at Northwestern, said in a talk at UW-Madison five years ago. More than 80% of super agers exercise and about 15% still work, but more than 70% have used tobacco, some 80% currently drink alcohol, and their diets vary, she said.

“They’re normal folks, just like you or I,” Rogalski said.

A common thread is staying active, said Ozioma Okonkwo, lead investigator for the study at UW’s Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, which aims to enroll 100 people, including 60 super agers. So far, about two dozen people have signed up.

“They are physically active. They are mentally active,” Okonkwo said. “They are socially engaged. They tend to be social butterflies. They like to be among people – mixing, doing things, being outdoors.”

Golf and crosswords

Elaine Gundlach, 82, a super ager in the study who lives south of McFarland, stays busy. A retired mental health nurse, she volunteers in the office at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish and finds sponsors for the annual fundraising walk for NAMI Dane County, which this year gave her its community volunteer award.

She snuggles with newborns through the cuddler program at UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s neonatal intensive care unit and drives people to medical appointments though RSVP of Dane County. For many years, she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry and Literacy Network.

She plays mahjong weekly, is in an investment club, goes to most American Players Theatre productions and joined a women’s golf league. “I’m terrible, but I golf,” she said.

She cleans the house and gardens. “I walk once in a while, but I could do more physical stuff than I do,” she said.

A frequent knitter, Gundlach does crosswords, Cryptoquote and Sudoku daily. “I love puzzles,” she said.

Married for 56 years to husband Bob, with two children and three grandchildren, Gundlach has advantageous ancestry. Her mother lived to 95, with minimal memory loss, and three aunts ages 85 to 96 are thriving. Another aunt, who is 100, has dementia.

Though Gundlach has diabetes and osteoporosis, and had angioplasty for a blocked artery, she is mostly healthy. She drinks occasionally and stopped smoking more than 50 years ago.

Her key to exceptional aging: “Stay involved in life,” she said. “Use what you’ve got.”

Tax prep and hiking

John Helling agrees, but said it can take extra effort to keep interacting with others in later years.

“As we get older, our world gets a little bit smaller,” said Helling, 80, a super ager in the study who lives near Luck, in northwestern Wisconsin. “In order to mitigate the impact of any dementia, you’ve got to go out and engage.”

A retired real estate executive, Helling is on the board of the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, is board chair of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Northwest Wisconsin and is a member of the Polk and Burnett County Dementia Coalition.

He is a part-time census worker, conducting interviews in person and by phone. Through another part-time job and as a volunteer, he helps people prepare income taxes.

He ushers at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Frederic, which he attends with Rosmarie, his wife of 60 years. The couple have three children, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

An avid newspaper reader, Helling enjoys novels by John Sanford, Michael Connelly and John Grisham.

He is a past president of the Ice Age Trail Alliance and continues to volunteer for the group’s Indianhead chapter, offering rides to hikers. The trail crosses the driveway of the property he and Rosmarie moved to a dozen years ago after living in the Twin Cities.

A former marathon runner, Helling still jogs or hikes daily and does resistance training, keeping a log of his weight and physical activity. “I’m obsessive and compulsive and proud of it,” he said.

He has never smoked and hasn’t had alcohol for more than 35 years. Because of high cholesterol, which runs in his family, he’s careful about his diet.

Helling said he makes a point of trying to engage with others in all aspects of daily life, even at the grocery store.

“The more communities with whom we interact, the better off we are,” he said.

Pool exercise, 'good fortune'

Frantz, who lives at Capitol Lakes retirement community in Downtown Madison, didn’t stop working as a part-time doctor until she was 87. Her husband, John, also a longtime doctor at Monroe Clinic, died in 2021 at age 98.

The couple, who met in medical school, trained medical students from Afghanistan during their stay with the Peace Corps in Jalalabad from 1968 to 1970. Three of their daughters, then ages 9 to 14, joined them.

“The work was interesting, but we loved our time off too because we got to see the whole country,” Frantz said.

Back in the United States, the family took active vacations, hiking, bicycling, canoeing and backpacking. Frantz and her husband climbed 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado, as recently as when they were 85.

Today, Frantz still frequently walks a mile or two Downtown. At Capitol Lakes, where she has lived for 11 years, she exercises every morning in the pool. She’s involved in the facility's health services, library and caregivers committees. She often reads books about history. She cooks her own breakfast and lunch, and joins others in the dining room for dinner.

She attends the Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society in Madison, where she continues to play piano at some services. A vegetarian for the past 30 years, she drinks a little wine most days and stopped smoking in her 30s.

Frantz said she’s always been inquisitive, which may be part of why she’s a super ager.

But as a doctor, she treated many older patients who also led active lives but still developed dementia.

“You have to take care of what you’ve got, but I consider it good fortune,” she said.