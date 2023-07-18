Amid growing recognition that a lack of food can cause a range of health problems, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison is providing bags of food to families who say they need it after the birth of a child at the hospital.

The hospital’s Basket of Hope program, which offers new moms shelf-stable groceries such as rice, soup, granola bars, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables when leaving the hospital, started Monday in partnership with The River Food Pantry in Madison. The packages include information about finding more permanent help with food security.

“We had some moms who were screening high risk for food insecurity,” said Nikeya Bramlett, community health manager for SSM Health in Wisconsin. “Imagine you’re having this baby and all of these things are changing. The last thing you want to have to worry about is how to put food on your table.”

Bramlett said the hospital, which has about 2,000 births a year, anticipates giving out five to 10 bags of food a month to families who share their need for it.

Rhonda Adams, executive director of The River, said in a statement that the program should help alleviate food insecurity for families with newborns.

“Easy access to nutritious food is essential for everyone, especially for those with children,” she said.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter participates in ConnectRx Wisconsin, which screens Black pregnant women for concerns including food insecurity, spokesperson Nichole Aimone said.

UW Health started screening ER and hospitalized patients for food insecurity in 2017, and screens children at clinic visits, spokesperson Emily Greendonner said. Patients needing food get food packages at discharge.

One in 12 Wisconsin families can’t afford the food they need, according to data before the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Wisconsin Food Security Project at UW-Madison. Food insecurity can contribute to chronic disease and poor mental health, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children are at higher risk of food insecurity. During 2015-2019, 19.5% of children, 11.2% of working-age adults and 3.2% of seniors in Wisconsin lived in food-insecure households, the state project said. Nationwide, the comparable figures were 16.4%, 12.1% and 6.7%.

FoodShare benefit enhancements during the pandemic ended in February. More than 1.6 million Wisconsin residents on BadgerCare Plus or other types of Medicaid will need to renew their coverage in the coming months to see whether they still qualify, a process put on hold during the pandemic.