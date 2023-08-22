St. Louis-based SSM Health has named Eric Thornton president of St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, effective Aug. 28.

Thornton, who has been president of SSM Health's St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville since November 2019, in Madison will replace Kyle Nondorf, will be SSM Health's regional vice president for acute care operations in Wisconsin's northern markets.

Thornton started working at Dean Health Plan in 2000 before taking on leadership roles at the Janesville hospital.

Nondorf, president at St. Mary's in Madison since 2019, will work with Dawit Tesfasilassie, who will be regional vice president for acute care operations in the state's southern markets, including Janesville, Madison and Monroe.

Jane Curran-Meuli will be president of the Janesville hospital and continue to be president at SSM Health Monroe Hospital.