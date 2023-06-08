MH Imaging, a diagnostic imaging center with sites in Racine, Milwaukee and Kenosha, has opened a fourth facility in Middleton, with imaging equipment by Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp.

The facility, at 2277 Deming Way, has MRI, CT and digital X-ray machines and provides ultrasound exams and cardiac calcium scoring.

MH Imaging says it offers self-pay pricing that can be 75% less than traditional medical imaging settings. The company also accepts most major health insurance plans.

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp., based in Lexington, Massachusetts, is part of Tokyo-based Fujifilm Holdings Corp. It includes Madison-based Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, a stem cell company founded by now-retired UW-Madison researcher James Thomson, which is building a new headquarters on Madison's Far West Side.