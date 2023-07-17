Retired, living alone and unable to drive, with her children and grandchildren grown up, Arlene Hensley said she sometimes feels isolated.

When volunteers like Dave Mahoney drive her to medical appointments or the grocery store and chat along the way, her mood picks up.

“The loneliness does get to me,” said Hensley, 83, of Madison. “It helps when I meet someone I can talk with. It makes my day.”

For Mahoney, 75, of Sun Prairie, giving rides staves off idleness. “It fulfills a need and a purpose,” he said. “If I sit in a chair, I’m going to rot and die.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic underscoring and exacerbating loneliness nationwide, health officials are increasingly viewing loneliness and isolation not just as inevitable feelings for some people but as public health problems to address and prevent.

The health risks of loneliness are as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, according to a report in May by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Poor or insufficient connection with others increases the risk of heart disease by 29%, of stroke by 32% and of dementia by 50%, the report said.

“It’s like hunger or thirst,” Murthy told The Associated Press. “It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing.”

The Wisconsin Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness, which includes the state Department of Health Services, nonprofits involved with aging and disabilities, academic researchers and others, was formed in October 2020. The coalition is raising awareness about loneliness and trying to better detect it and respond to it, in part by connecting people with community services, said Tim Wellens, who works on the effort for the state health department.

Lonely vs. isolated

Isolation is considered to be the objective experience of having little social connection, while loneliness is the subjective, distressing feeling of inadequate social connection, said Kris Krasnowski, executive director of the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging, one of the nonprofits that started the coalition.

How individuals encounter loneliness and isolation can vary, Krasnowski said.

“You can be lonely and surrounded by people,” she said. “There are people who are isolated who don’t feel lonely ... People sometimes aren’t lonely all the time. Sometimes they’re just lonely periodically.”

Janet Zander, advocacy and public policy coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, or GWAAR, which also helped start the coalition, said the effort is focused on older adults and people with disabilities.

“Not all older people are lonely, but you’re more likely to feel lonely if you also have a disability,” Zander said.

The coalition last fall tested a loneliness screening tool at six aging or disability agencies around the state. The tool, developed by UCLA, features three questions: How often do you feel that you lack companionship? How often do you feel left out? How often do you feel isolated from others?

Responses of “hardly ever” score one point, while “some of the time” is two points and “often” is three points. Total scores of 6 to 9 are considered lonely.

Among nearly 100 people screened, the average score was 5.4 and 41% of participants scored as lonely, said Angie Sullivan, a GWAAR health promotion consultant who oversaw the project. Some 78% of people who conducted the screenings said they were easy to do, and Sullivan said the coalition hopes to expand the screenings statewide.

How to get help If you are feeling lonely or isolated or want more information, contact: 988 Lifeline: Call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org. Wisconsin Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness, at go.madison.com/isolation. Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness (national), at endsocialisolation.org. National Resource Center for Engaging Adults, at engagingolderadults.org. AARP Foundation's Connect 2 Affect program, at connect2affect.org.

Five of the dozen people screened in Jackson County, which includes Black River Falls, were found to be lonely, mostly because they were still worried about interacting with others because of the pandemic, said Megan McCormick, a community health worker for the county who conducted the screenings.

McCormick said she helped those people try walking, exercise and Bingo programs, which led some to also get involved in coffee klatches, card-playing sessions and movie nights.

“It opened us up to community members we hadn’t touched on before,” McCormick said. “We let them know it was OK to go back out, and they could do it in moderation.”

Screeners and people who feel lonely are given information such as a “Stay Connected” toolkit, which suggests activities such as classes and social hobbies, and resource guides, which include listings for exercise opportunities, online games, call lines and more. In a 2020 study, UW-Madison researchers found that a wide range of community outreach programs can help people socialize and give them something to look forward to, which can boost a sense of connection.

Local opportunities

Mahoney provides rides and delivers meals to people through RSVP of Dane County. The agency, which started in 1972 and stands for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, also has a foster grandparent program in which low-income seniors receive a small stipend to tutor children.

Addressing loneliness and isolation “has always been a strong part of our program, but it’s talked about more today, especially because of the pandemic,” said Margie Zutter, executive director at RSVP of Dane County.

She said the organization’s services can help both volunteers and recipients stay connected to others.

Lucy Gammeter said that when her husband died in 2021, after she spent years caring for him when he was ill, she had a hard time picking up the pieces.

“I had an empty part in my life,” said Gammeter, 68, of Verona. “I felt lonely, and I didn’t know what to do.”

Through RSVP, she started delivering meals and making blankets and dish cloths for people who need them. She also participates in the agency’s “computer buddies” program, communicating with elementary school students online.

“We got to meet them in person at the end of the school year,” she said. “That was fun.”

Milton Graham, 79, of Madison, said he appreciates the rides RSVP volunteers give him to the Madison Veterans Hospital for medical appointments. Living alone and using a wheelchair, with joint pain and lung disease, the Air Force veteran said he rarely gets out, though he does talk to friends and relatives by phone.

“You get tired of being alone all the time,” Graham said. “When one of those guys picks me up, that’s just like going out. It’s like socializing with a friend.”