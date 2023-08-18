Most people who have had cancer drink, including some at high levels during treatment, says a study involving a UW Health cancer doctor, even though alcohol increases the risk of some types of cancer and can make treatment for any cancer riskier and less effective.

Surveys suggest most Americans don't know drinking is a risk factor for cancer, and researchers were surprised that some patients reported drinking a lot during treatment — signs that more awareness about the topic is needed, they said.

Of about 15,200 people in a large national research project who had been diagnosed with cancer at some point, 78% said they drank at least some alcohol within the past year, the study found. Of them, 13% said they drank more than moderately, 24% reported binge drinking and 38% engaged in hazardous drinking.

Among more than 1,800 who had undergone surgery, chemotherapy or radiation within the past year, the levels of drinking were essentially the same — putting them at risk for poor treatment outcomes and recurrences.

Oncologists need to talk to cancer patients about drinking less, and Americans need to learn more about the link between alcohol and cancer, the researchers said.

“Nobody is out here saying we want everyone to be abstinent,” said Dr. Nicole LoConte, a UW Health oncologist and an author of the study, published last week in the journal JAMA Network Open. Other authors were from Washington University in St. Louis.

“We’re saying alcohol is not health food,” LoConte said. “Know what the risk is. Know what the possibilities are, and then make your decisions.”

Moderate drinking — up to one drink a day for women and two for men — carries a 23% increased risk of breast cancer and 17% increased risk of colon cancer, the report said. Overall, about 3.5 percent of the 600,000 annual cancer deaths in the U.S. are alcohol-related, the report said.

The new study was one of the first to quantify how much people who have had cancer or are undergoing treatment drink. It relied on surveys and other data from participants in the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program.

Given that alcohol can increase the risk of cancer recurrences, the American Cancer Society says the estimated 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. should avoid drinking or drink only moderately.

LoConte said she is particularly concerned about cancer patients who drink heavily, especially during treatment. Alcohol can interact with chemo drugs and complicate surgery or radiation by impeding anesthesia and wound healing, studies have found.

High-risk alcohol use also contributes to malnutrition, thinning of the bones, falls and other aspects of overall wellness that are especially important for cancer survivors, LoConte said.

With alcohol use on the rise in recent years, especially among women and since the COVID-19 pandemic, “we’re very worried that’s a sign that in 10 or 15 years we’re going to see a lot more of these cancers,” she said.

She called for policy changes outlined in the 2017 report, such as increasing alcohol taxes, enhancing enforcement of laws banning sales to minors and eliminating “pink washing” — companies using pink ribbons or the color pink, associated with breast cancer awareness, to boost alcohol sales.