Monarch Health, an addiction treatment clinic that opened in Downtown Madison in September 2020, is closing Friday, according to the clinic's website.

Co-founded by Dr. Michael Repplinger, an emergency medicine doctor at UW Hospital, Monarch has provided counseling and the addiction treatment medications buprenorphine, or Suboxone, and naltrexone, also known as Vivitrol, to help people become sober. It hasn't provided methadone, the other medication approved to treat opioid use disorder.

"We understand that this news may come as a surprise to many of you, but we are committed to ensuring that our patients have a smooth transition to other clinics," the clinic's website said Tuesday.

"We want to assure you that our decision to close our doors was not an easy one," the website said. "We have been honored to serve this community and have enjoyed the privilege of providing care for so many of you over the years."

The closure comes as Madison's fifth methadone clinic is expected to open by early June. Community Medical Services, an Arizona-based company that operates three of Wisconsin's 25 methadone clinics, plans to open its first Madison clinic at 4802 East Broadway.

Wisconsin had a record 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020, with fentanyl fueling much of the increase, officials said. Dane County, 139 people died from opioid overdoses in 2021, 13% higher than the previous record the year before.

Final numbers for 2022 won’t be available until fall, as it takes months for some reports to be processed. As of early this month, a preliminary count of 1,318 opioid overdose deaths had been reported for last year, more than the preliminary total for 2021 as of early May last year.

Repplinger told the Wisconsin State Journal last year that as an emergency room doctor in Madison, Darling and Portage, he was prescribing initial doses of buprenorphine to ER patients who had overdosed to help them avoid withdrawal and cravings. But he said he couldn’t find clinics to send them to for follow-up care, which led him to open Monarch Health.

Repplinger didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The federal government late last year made it easier for providers to prescribe buprenorphine.

Monarch Health's website recommends that patients go to Hanna Medical Clinic in Middleton and lists other addiction treatment clinics in the Madison area.