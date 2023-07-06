Public Health Madison and Dane County has dropped a fine against an Oregon dance studio for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a performance of “The Nutcracker” in December 2020.

The case involves A Leap Above Dance, which featured the classic holiday ballet after an order by the city-county health department banned “mass gatherings” to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

The department claimed 119 people were involved in the performance. With each of the 119 counts in its complaint punishable by a $200 fine, the total could have been nearly $24,000. But department spokesperson Morgan Finke said Wednesday the maximum fine was $3,200.

Studio owner Natalie Nemeckay said fewer than 100 people were involved and were assembled in separate groups of 10 people at most. Photos of the performance showed performers wearing masks.

In February 2021, the studio joined a lawsuit by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL. It was filed on behalf of two parents whose children’s ability to participate in indoor sports was hampered by Public Health’s order limiting the size of indoor gatherings.

In July 2022, the state Supreme Court upheld the health department’s authority to issue such orders. The 4-3 ruling said unelected public health officials don’t have to get the approval of an area’s elected officials before ordering such mandates.

The decision sent the dispute involving the studio back to Dane County Circuit Court. On June 22, Public Health dropped its case against the studio, according to court records.

Finke, of Public Health, said the case wasn’t returned to circuit court until June, when public health orders and the national health emergency had expired. “The case against A Leap Above was the last remaining COVID enforcement action,” she said. “The COVID pandemic was a difficult time for all, and Dane County concluded that it was not in the public interest to continue prosecution of this case.”

In a statement distributed Wednesday by WILL, Nemeckay said she was “so thankful this whole chapter is over, and we can go back to helping young dancers pursue their passion for dance.”

“Our client operated her business safely and responsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet wrongfully faced fines by public health officials,” said Luke Berg, deputy counsel for WILL.

Finke said there were “multiple pictures that established the violations of non-family members not social distancing and engaging in a mass gathering as defined by the public health order.”

The Dane County order limiting the size of gatherings ended in June 2021 and the county’s mask mandate ended in March 2022.